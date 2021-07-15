Goshen Inferno Cheer national champs

The Goshen Inferno Cheer team claimed a national title this weekend in Ohio. The Inferno, part of the national youth athletics program Champion Force Athletics, competed in the Division 3 Large category of the CFA Nationals Cheerleading Competition on July 10, facing eight other teams, defeating them all. “I am so proud to share how amazingly they represented our local community,” said head coach Rebecca Hofer. Pictured are Madelynn Aguilar, Hayley Bryan, McKenna Warner, Autumn Huffman, Azaret Cardenas, Makynzie Byrd, Braelyn Miller, Hailey Schuetz, Nataly Morales, Maddeline Rivera, Haley Sigman, Destini Patton and Indica McKinney.

 Photo provided

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Goshen Inferno Cheer team took home a national title this weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.