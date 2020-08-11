ELKHART — The message was delivered by Elkhart High School football coach Josh Shattuck and the school’s co-athletic director Brian Buckley loud and clear.
While lying on the football field and waiting to get their pictures taken at Rice Field on Saturday, players were reminded by Shattuck to maintain their distance from one another. Buckley’s voice was even louder at the end of the day when the players filed off the field.
“Stay 6-feet apart,” Buckley shouted. “Do you want to have a football season?”
Welcome to 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.
Coaching and team development isn’t enough. Organizing athletic events as an administrator is just a part of the job.
Football practices are taking place, but games, which should have started on Aug. 21, are currently on hold at Elkhart High School because of the virus.
The journey to become a successful football program in 2020 began on July 6, with the start of voluntary workouts.
“Sometimes, I think if you step back and look back at the whole picture it can be a little bit overwhelming,” said Shattuck, who led Elkhart Central to a 9-3 record a year ago. “We’re a few months into this thing now. It is just what it is. As long as they tell us we can practice, even if some things are modified or things are different, we roll with it.
“We preach to our kids all the times, and every coach does this in every sport, that you can’t focus on things that you can’t control. We have no control over what the health department tells us. We have no control about what our school board and superintendent tell us. We have no control over what our governor or even what our federal government tells us. We’re just doing what we’re told. We’re going to pivot constantly to do the best we can as a football program with the new information that we’re given. We feel as a coaching staff we can model that to the kids.”
‘All on one team’
Shattuck shoulders a heavy responsibility as a high school football coach. He’s trying to keep his team healthy, while also trying to develop chemistry between players from Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial.
Players from those two schools that used to be rivals now must unite and strive for wins at Elkhart High School.
One word was used by Shattuck to sum up the relationship between former Elkhart Central and former Elkhart Memorial football players.
“Phenomenal,” Shattuck said. “Phenomenal. I think the pandemic kind of erased any sort of challenge of building chemistry between players from Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial. The kids just want to be out here. They’re kids. Even the adults now are saying that it’s not Memorial and Central. Instead, let’s just play football and have sports and get school going.
“In no way shape or form am I saying the pandemic has been good, but I do think because of everybody’s situation right now in Elkhart we’re not worrying about Central and Memorial. We’re worrying about our kids and our school and getting our lives back to a little bit of normalcy. We’ve had no issues with the chemistry on our staff or on our team. It has just been really good.”
All-State defensive lineman and Penn State University recruit Rodney McGraw had feelings probably like many other former football players at Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial. Could 16-, 17- and 18-year olds from rival schools get along?
“The chemistry is awesome,” said McGraw, who recorded 73 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss and nine tackles last season at Elkhart Central. “It’s way better than what I expected. To be honest I didn’t think it was going to work out very well, but it has turned out way better than anybody expected. We kind of bonded quick.
“I’ve talked to a lot of the guys and tried to make them feel comfortable. The only thing that is stopping us right now is the virus.
“Nobody is making it a big deal that they’re from Central or Memorial. We all know that we’re all on one team. We just want to beat our opponents and go to state.”
Senior Clayton Lundy totaled 97 tackles last season while playing linebacker at Elkhart Memorial. Where teammates are from doesn’t matter to Lundy, who just wants to win.
“I think everything has come together great,” said Lundy. “I think the chemistry is better than anybody expected. I think that everybody has a desire to play. We’re putting in a lot of work and nothing is standing in our way.”
McGraw and Lundy are trying to stay positive and be leaders, despite the uncertain future caused by the virus.
“I try to focus on the season and not let the virus affect me,” McGraw said. “I try to keep everybody else on the team on the same page. I tell my teammates that we still have practice and to still go hard, despite the news that’s going around us.”
“Nobody really knows what’s going to happen next,” Lundy said. “We just have to follow the schedule that’s put in front us.
“I think this is probably going to be one of the greatest group of guys and coaches that I’ve ever played with. It would really be unfortunate to miss out on that.”
Shattuck was asked if any player that he had expected to play football the year had opted out.
“No,” the Lions coach said. “That tells me a lot. My daughter is five. If there’s something that I feel is unsafe she doesn’t get to decide. If I had a 17-year old they’re not getting to decide if I think something is unsafe. What does that tell you when we have not had one kid that had a parent say that they couldn’t play football because of Covid. I understand that there are opinions about it, but the people who are here are here voluntarily with their parents support saying that this is safe the way that we’re doing it. I think sports is needed in our community. I think we can play. But again, that’s my opinion. I think we’ll get off the ground and everything will be good.”
