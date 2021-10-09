MISHAWAKA — The harsh, cold, wildly uncommon number of slaps in Elkhart’s face this football season have typically come in the form of more than a couple-dozen players being sidelined, most of them by injuries, but harsh, cold, wildly uncommon misfortune visited the Lions in a new manner during Friday’s ebb-and-tide, 24-19 loss at Marian’s Otolski Field.
With Elkhart leading 13-12 midway through the third quarter, sophomore Darreon Newson made a slick, off-balance play on an attempted bomb by the Knights, deflecting the aerial to junior teammate Sam Russo.
With his second takeaway of the evening in hand — he also recovered a Marian fumble at his own 2 in the opening quarter — Russo proceeded uncontested up the sideline for an apparent Lion touchdown.
The officials, though, huddled and ruled there had been an inadvertent whistle after the possession change, and brought the ball back to the Knights’ 45.
Elkhart (4-4, 2-2 Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division) could not cash in, and ultimately fell in a five-lead-change thriller that doubled as the Greg Atkinson Show.
With one regular-season week to play, Marian improved to 5-3 and 3-1, moving into a tie for first place in the East-West with Penn and New Prairie, which downed the visiting Kingsmen 17-7 on Friday.
“I was glad they gave us the ball, because the rule on inadvertent whistles is you replay the down, but because we had possession when they blew it, we got to keep it,” Lions coach Josh Shattuck said of the oddball play. “Unfortunately, we still lost a touchdown there.”
Eventually, they lost the game, despite scoring first for a 7-0 advantage and then scoring twice in the second half to turn five-point deficits into one-point leads.
After the run game had powered Elkhart to wins the last two weeks, the long-distance passing game took center stage Friday.
The Lions got an end-around 86-yard touchdown pass from junior Rodney Gates to senior Michael Granzotto, a 60-yard TD connection from quarterback Brady Krueper to fellow junior Jaqaveion Echols and a catch-and-go 66-yarder by senior Donye Higgins from Krueper.
Elkhart, though, was also intercepted three times, two of those picks made by Knight senior cornerback Blake Oberg and the final one made by Atkinson at his own 25 on a fourth-and-25 from the Lion 40 to clinch the game with 14 seconds left.
By then, Atkinson had already put on a ridiculous performance.
On Senior Night, the senior superstar caught touchdown passes of 33, 23 and 72 yards from sophomore QB Bryce LaSane and returned a punt 38 yards to the Elkhart 1, setting up Marian’s other TD.
Atkinson’s 72-yard game-winner came on third-and-12 with 1:59 remaining.
“Our resolve was incredible and I’m really pleased with a lot of things,” Shattuck said of his team, “but our end-of-game execution, I’m just utterly disappointed. When it’s third-and-12 and we should be playing situational football, we get beat deep by the best player up around these parts.
“Then we’ve got two minutes (starting the last drive at the Elkhart 35) and we take two sacks,” Shattuck continued. “Some of it’s inexcusable, and that’s on me. You kind of gotta put someone else in … (but) we don’t have a lot left to put in.”
“Credit to Elkhart for giving us everything they got,” Knights coach Mike Davidson said. “They’re banged up, have a bunch of guys out, a bunch of guys playing different positions, but at the same time, as I told our guys, this is the first time we’ve shown that fight throughout. We kept getting punched in the mouth, and we kept answering the bell.”
Lions newly out Friday included their starting punter/kicker and their usual long snapper.
It proved costly, too. One Elkhart punt was shanked for 12 yards and another try never materialized due to a first-quarter bad snap that led to a 22-yard loss, setting Marian up for Atkinson’s 33-yard TD on the very next play.
While the Lions were yet again down plenty of personnel, still another theme to the season continued as well with new faces emerging in head-turning ways.
On this night, Echols played the lead in that regard. He caught five balls for 189 yards in his first varsity game on the offensive side of the ball.
Elkhart closes its regular season next Friday by hosting New Prairie (7-1, 3-1).
Though the odds against it appear astronomical, the Lions would actually still end up in a four-way tie for the division title if they win that one, Marian gets upset by South Bend St. Joseph (0-4 in division play) and Penn gets surprised by Adams (1-3).
Hey, as Elkhart will attest, oodles of strange things have already happened this year.
MARIAN 24, ELKHART 19
Scoring By Quarters
Elkhart;7;0;6;6;—;19
Marian;6;6;6;6;—;24
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
E — Michael Granzotto 86 pass from Rodney Gates; Gates kick; 4:50.
M — Greg Atkinson 33 pass from Bryce LaSane; kick failed; 0:41.
Second Quarter
M — Atkinson 23 pass from LaSane; pass failed; 0:44.
Third Quarter
E — Jaqaveion Echols 60 pass from Brady Krueper; kick failed; 8:12.
M — Kapafule Lusanga 1 run; pass failed; 2:14.
Fourth Quarter
E — Donte Higgins 66 pass from Krueper; pass failed; 6:03.
M — Atkinson 72 pass from LaSane (pass failed) 1:59.
Team Statistics
;Elk;Mar
Rush yards;53;96
Pass yards;390;190
Total yards;443;286
First downs;12;13
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Had intercepted;3;1
Penalties-yds;10-72;4-20
Individual Leaders
Elkhart: Rushing — Aalias Leonard 22-76. Passing — Brady Krueper 11-30-304 (3 int.), Rodney Gates 1-1-86. Receiving — Jaqaveion Echols 5-189, Michael Granzotto 1-86, Donye Higgins 2-79, Leonard 2-24, Gates 2-12. Interception — Sam Russo. Fumble recovery — Russo.
Marian: Rushing — Kapafule Lusanga 24-99, Leopino Sete 4-11. Passing — Bryce LaSane 6-17-190 (1 int.). Receiving — Greg Atkinson 5-171, Brady Hoskins 1-19. Interceptions — Blake Oberg 2, Atkinson.
