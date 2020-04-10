Days as a college student are dwindling down for Concord High School graduate Steve Krecsmar.
Before graduating in May from Villanova University, Krecsmar must finish off 18 credit hours.
Online schooling is required for Krecsmar from his residence in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Majoring in chemical engineering, with a minor in economics, Krecsmar spends Tuesdays and Thursdays with classes at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, he has one class at 11:30 a.m.
“I’m not happy about it, but it’s something I have to do,” said Krecsmar, who owns a 3.3 grade-point average.
There’s an uncertainity how graduation will be handled at Villanova because of the coronavirus crisis.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Krecsmar said. “I think there might be online graduation.
“Where I’m at (coronavirus) isn’t that bad. There were one or two cases involving Villanova students. But they’re off campus now and not in the community. It’s shot up more in the suburbs. All the restaurants are closed and the dining hall is closed. I cook for myself and that’s not ideal. My mom wouldn’t be happy with me. I’ve been eating steaks and hamburger helper. I bought vegetables for the first time last week. My mom will be amped up for that.”
Krecsmar is happy that life was normal two months ago.
There were no interruptions when it came to the Big East Swimming and Diving Championships from February 26-29 in East Meadow, New York.
“I don’t know how I would have reacted if my swim career would have been cut short,” Krecsmar said.
“I wasn’t super happy with my times this year. But really I just wanted to soak it up and enjoy my last year with my team.”
Others certainly could shower praise on Krecsmar and what he contributed during his four years on the Wildcats swim team.
He was a four-time All-Big East selection in the 800-yard freestyle relay, along with being a two-time all-conference selection in the 400-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. He also captured All-Big East honors in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay.
Krecsmar also leaves college with school records in the 400-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 800-yard freestyle relay.
His favorite event was the 50-yard freestyle.
“It’s like the 100-meter dash in track,” Krecsmar said. “There’s no pacing yourself. You just go. I like that.”
Krecsmar also enjoys the adrenaline rush that is part of being in relays.
“I usually was the first person or the anchor,” Krecsmar said. “You’re not swimming for yourself. You’re just trying to help your team be successful. I liked that pressure. There’s no better feeling than anchoring a relay and winning. It’s amazing.”
There were 20 hours a week spent in the pool practicing when there weren’t meets.
“You got a week and a half off after the conference meet and then you’d go right back at it,” Krecsmar said.
There was an opportunity for Krecsmar to swim in national meets to help improve his times and maybe qualify for the Olympic Trials. He swam in the U.S. Open this past December in Atlanta, Georgia.
Krecsmar wasn’t interested in swimming in the National Invitational Championship from March 12-14, which would also eventually be canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.
“I wanted my swimming (in college) to end at the Big East Championships,” Krecsmar said.
He may splash around a bit in the water again this summer for the Concord Swim Club, which is led by Concord swim coach Tom Johnson. Krecsmar started swimming in the club in the fifth grade. Afterwards, he was three-year state finalist in five different events, along with being a school-record holder and pool-record holder in the 100-yard butterfly for the Minutemen.
“As of now I keep saying I’m not going to get back in the water,” Krecsmar said. “I might have one final swim with my club team. I might put that on my calendar at some point.”
He does have definite plans about his career and where it will be.
“I’m going to get into chemical processing and move to Denver,” Krecsmar said. “My girlfriend lives there.”
