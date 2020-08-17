ELKHART — Tim Koontz has resigned as the varsity boys golf coach at Concord High School, Athletic Director Dave Preheim said Monday.
A change in full-time job status was the reason for his resignation.
Koontz was the head coach for six years. He compiled a 63-46 record, with his best season coming in 2018 when the Minutemen finished 18-4.
"Tim was a full-time teacher in our building, but elected to enter private business," Preheim said. "With his new position, he no longer had the time necessary to be a head coach. We're sorry to lose him as he did a tremendous job building relationships with his athletes and ensuring that many important lessons beyond wins and losses were taught on the golf course. I know giving this up was a tough decision for him, but obviously he needs to do what is best for his family."
Koontz will remain on the Concord coaching staff in a limited role as an assistant football coach this fall.
