Armen Koltookian could have been a basketball player at Concord High School.
He played that sport at Concord Junior High and in travel leagues.
But instead of playing on the hardwood during the winter months, Koltookian spends countless hours on a mat.
As a freshman in high school, Koltookian’s sports schedule changed, with a little convincing from his friends.
“I came late to the game,” said Koltookian about wrestling. “During my freshman year the wrestling team convinced me to come out and try wrestling. I then switched to wrestling. It was an impulse decision and I’ve loved it. The other wrestlers saw me as a good athlete with the chance to be a good wrestler.”
Those wrestlers proved to be right with their assessment.
Over three years while wrestling at Concord, Koltookian has improved each season, with a trip this Saturday to the Goshen Regional his next challenge to conquer.
The 195-pounder claimed his first sectional championship last Saturday at Elkhart. He defeated Elkhart’s Anthony Escobedo in the sectional finals, 12-6, to improve to 34-6 on the year.
Before that win, Koltookian claimed two pins in less than a minute to advance. He now has 22 pins on the season.
“I tried to make it quick and it was a good confidence boost for me,” Koltookian said about his quick first two matches. “I was more cautious in the last match. I had faced that kid earlier in the year and won by major decision. I felt I could have cleaned it up more in the finals. Otherwise, I wrestled aggressively and felt pretty good.”
Last year, Koltookian advanced to the semistate at 182 pounds, with second place finishes at the sectional and regional. At both, Koltookian was pinned by Northridge’s Andrew Lockwood.
“I think it was a good learning experience for me,” Koltookian said about those losses. “It helped me to focus on what I needed to do better this year.
“I just remember going out there and trying my best. I lost to him earlier in the season and I just went out there and tried different stuff and it didn’t work.”
Lockwood graduated and Koltookian won’t get the opportunity to avenge those losses.
Is Koltookian happy that Lockwood has graduated?
“I think I would have had a better chance to beat him this year if I had gotten another opportunity,” he said.
With those losses still fresh in his mind, Koltookian went to work this past off-season and put in extra time to improve his wrestling skills.
“I feel I took a big step in the off-season, which helped me improve from last year,” Koltookian said. “I trained during the spring and summer with coach Chris Fleeger from the Midwest Regional Training Center. I also had some great wrestling room partners.”
Koltookian wasn’t concerned about going up this year from 182 to 195 pounds. His record as sophomore was 20-12.
“I gained some weight in the off-season and I stayed where I was comfortable,” Koltookian said.
The 6-foot-1, 195 pounder also feels pretty comfortable during the fall when he plays football.
Like in wrestling, Koltookian wreaks havoc on opponents. He was an All-Northern Lakes Conference selection this past year and a member of The Truth’s All-Area team after leading the minutemen with 122 tackles while playing inside linebacker. His play helped Concord win the league’s outright conference title.
“Wrestling and football are my favorite sports,” said Koltookian, who also competes on the school’s track team in the spring. “Wrestling and football go hand and hand for me.”
Koltookian has a special bond with one of his football teammates. His older brother Zaven is also a football standout. Zaven, who graduates this spring, also was an all-conference and All-Area selection after finishing second on the team with 90 tackles. While playing outside linebacker, Zaven totaled 14.5 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss.
Zaven has tried to keep an eye on his brother’s wrestling, while also playing on the Concord basketball team.
“He’s been to a couple of my weekend wrestling tournaments,” Armen said. “He’s provided support. After the sectional he texted me and said congratulations and wished me luck going forward.
“He’s helped give me a competitive edge. His standards are high for me, which gives me something to chase after.”
Armen was asked if he or his brother is the better athlete.
“Good question,” Armen said. “Each of us does different things better.”
Concord wrestling coach Brian Woodworth saw potential in Armen when he saw limited action as a freshman and finished with a 7-4 record on the varsity wrestling team.
“You could tell his freshman year that he had certain factors which could lead to him being a champion,” said Woodworth.
“He’s a very quick learner and wants to learn more and more each practice and be the very best. He’s definitely gotten bigger, stronger and faster each year.
“I definitely want him to reach state. That’s my goal and his.”
With the competition getting tougher each week, Koltookian knows the challenge and what he must do to keep advancing.
“I have to fine tune my moves, be focused and there has to be a little luck when it comes to the draw,” he said. “Practices will be harder and more intense.”
Koltookian will be joined by teammate Lance Army at the regional. Army placed third at the sectional at 285 pounds.
“I need to get the job done for myself and for my school,” Koltookian said. “I have good teammates that will be at the regional supporting me.”
Off the mat, Koltookian is just as focused as a student. He currently owns a 4.06 grade-point average.
In a couple years, he’d like to continue wrestling in college.
“If the right opportunity arises,” Koltookian said.
Woodworth is very happy to have Koltookian around for another year to serve as a role model to his younger wrestlers.
“He’s the best kid,” the Concord coach said. “I wish I had 14 like him. He works hard every day and never misses a practice. He’s a true leader on and off the mat. He’s well respected by teammates. He works to get better each day and he makes his teammates better.”
