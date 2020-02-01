PLYMOUTH — Alex Stauffer, Carter Stoltzfus and Sam Smith may boast more head-turning playing styles, and heftier career numbers, but it’s Camden Knepp who is Northridge’s “silent killer,” as coach Scott Radeker described him Friday night.
With that silent killer going off, and every one of those other mentioned Raiders doing likewise, hot-shooting Northridge not only plastered Plymouth 73-33, but took unusually early control of the Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball race.
The Raiders (11-5, 5-0) clinched at least a tie for the crown with two league games still to play thanks to NorthWood’s win over Warsaw, leaving four teams tied for second at 3-2.
By virtue of a victory over Wawasee or Concord over the next two weeks — both games will come at home against sub-.500 conference teams — Northridge can wrap up its first outright NLC crown since 2014.
The Pilgrims (6-10, 3-2) supplied no effective resistance to the Raiders’ sixth straight win as the visitors drained a blistering 15-of-30 on 3-pointers and 13-of-18 on 2-pointers.
In fairness, as Radeker was quick to point out, it didn’t help the hosts that they had no Jake Reichard, their star junior sidelined by a sprained ankle suffered Wednesday.
In a virtually perfect opening quarter, Northridge roared to a 25-9 lead, converting 7-of-11 on 3-pointers to go with no fouls and one turnover.
Knepp led the bull’s-eye parade in that first period, hitting 3-of-4 outside the arc.
“He’s a silent killer,” Radeker said. “He gets lost sometimes, and that’s what’s big, because everybody’s looking at Sam Smith and looking at Carter and looking at Stauff, but you leave him open, he’s not gonna miss. He may have the sweetest looking shot on our team. It’s just fluid, and we’ve got a lot of guys with good strokes.”
Added Radeker of his 6-foot-3 senior forward, “Not only (shooting), but defensively, he’s a good athlete, and he takes on the task of guarding the other team’s best player at times and does a really good job in that area, taking a lot of pride in that, so he means a lot to this team at both ends of the floor.”
“It means a lot coming from him,” Knepp said upon having some of his coach’s compliments shared with him. “This being my last year, I’m working and trying to get the most out of it that I can, so it just really means a lot.”
Knepp finished the night with 16 points, hitting 6-of-7 field goals, including 4-of-5 from distance, to go with four assists.
Smith led all scorers with 17 points for the Raiders and also dished four assists. Stauffer added 11 points, a game-high seven rebounds and two blocks while going 5-of-5 from the field. Stoltzfus carved his way to nine points and game highs of eight assists and three steals.
Knepp, Stauffer and Stoltzfus all sat out the fourth quarter of a contest Northridge led 67-25 after three periods, while Smith headed out for good a few minutes later.
“They were playing shorthanded, obviously, without Reichard,” Radeker said of a player who averages 22.7 points, nearly 15 more than Plymouth’s No. 2 scorer, “but for us to come out with that mindset (of) not taking anything for granted was nice to see, and I think the bigger thing for us is we’ve gotten leads before and then slowly given them away because we get a little complacent, but tonight we came out and outscored them 21-9 in the third quarter and kept our focus.”
“You gotta kind of pick your poison with them,” Pilgrim coach Ryan Bales said after watching seven Raiders make triples to go with the post presence of Stauffer, “but give them credit, because not only are they a great shooting team, but they’re a great passing team, and that’s what makes them so effective. They share the ball well and make the extra pass. When they do that, there aren’t too many teams in northern Indiana that are going to beat them.”
Freshman forward Easton Strain paced Plymouth with 11 points. Senior Adam Hunter added nine.
Bales described Reichard as “day to day. He came out and was able to get some pressure on (the ankle), but it was a long shot. Hopefully, more than likely, he’ll be ready to go next week.”
NORTHRIDGE 73, PLYMOUTH 33
NORTHRIDGE: Alex Stauffer 5-5 0-0 11, Camden Knepp 6-7 0-0 16, Drew Gayler 0-2 0-0 0, Sam Smith 6-13 2-2 17, Carter Stoltzfus 3-6 0-0 9, Clay Stoltzfus 1-2 0-0 3, Trevor Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Blake Jacobs 2-3 0-0 4, Micah Hochstetler 1-1 0-0 2, Noah Zmuda 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Miller 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 28-48 (.583) 2-2 (1.000) 73.
PLYMOUTH: Brady Hissong 3-8 0-0 7, Joe Styers 1-1 0-0 2, Easton Strain 5-8 0-1 11, Cameron Weidner 0-4 0-0 0, Adam Hunter 3-14 2-2 9, Owen Yoder 1-3 0-0 2, Grant Houin 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Wray 0-2 0-0 0, Tanner Feece 1-1 0-0 2, Seth Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Bales 0-2 0-0 0, Zane Lark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 (.326) 2-3 (.667) 33.
Northridge;25;15;21;12;—;73
Plymouth;9;7;9;8;—;33
3-point goals: Northridge (15-30) – Knepp 4-5, Carter Stoltzfus 3-5, Smith 3-8, Brown 2-6, Stauffer 1-1, Miller 1-1, Clay Stoltzfus 1-2; Plymouth (3-24) — Strain 1-2, Hissong 1-6, Hunter 1-7. Rebounds: Northridge (30) — Stauffer 7. Plymouth (19) — Hissong 4, Strain 4, Hunter 4. Assists: Northridge (23) — Carter Stoltzfus 8, Knepp 4, Smith 4; Plymouth (5). Steals: Northridge (6) — Carter Stoltzfus 3; Plymouth (4) — Hissong 2. Total fouls: Northridge 7, Plymouth 8. Turnovers: Northridge 6, Plymouth 13. Records: Northridge 11-5 (5-0 NLC), Plymouth 6-10 (3-2).
Next: Wawasee at Northridge Thursday.
JV: Northridge 52, Plymouth 48. Top scorers: Northridge — Blake Jacobs 17, Noah Zmuda 12, Micah Hochstetler 11; Plymouth — Tanner Feece 13, Caden Weidner 9.
