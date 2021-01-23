ELKHART — The Elkhart boys basketball team outscored Fort Wayne Wayne 40-27 in the second half Saturday night, to pull away for a 75-62 non-conference win at North Side Gym.
Junior Donovan Johnson led the Lions with 22 points, while senior D'Arjon Lewis added 16 points and five assists. Malachi Emmons had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Damarion Anderson chipped in 12 points for the Lions, now 8-8 on the year.
