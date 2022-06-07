Christian Carroll, who will be a senior wrestler next year at Jimtown High School, will compete for Team USA in the Greco-Roman Under-20 World Team Championships. The event will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria from August 15th to August 21st.
Carroll, who's a University of Pennsylvania commit, will compete in the 97-kg division at the Championships.
