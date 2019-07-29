Jimtown Park advanced to the final four this past weekend in the Babe Ruth 14-under Ohio Valley Regional Baseball Tournament held in Huntington, West Virginia.
On Sunday in the semifinals, Jimtown Park lost to Jeffersontown (Kentucky), 6-0.
On the weekend of July 20th, Jimtown qualified for the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament after placing second at the state tournament in South Bend. There were 12 teams at that tournament, with the top two advancing. South Bend East Side won that tournament.
