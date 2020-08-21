Football tickets for the Concord at Jimtown football game will be on sale at the respective schools beginning next week. Based on health department guidelines, only a limited number of tickets are available. Once those are gone, the game will be considered a sell-out and no more tickets will be sold.
Jimtown tickets will be available to the public only after parents of football players, cheerleaders and marching band members have a chance to purchase their tickets.
