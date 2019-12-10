ELKHART — Jimtown High School football coach Mike Campbell resigned his position on Monday night, as the veteran coach sent a letter of resignation to the Baugo School Board.
Jimtown athletic director Nate Dean said Campbell resigned to spend more time with his family.
In his 12 years as the Jimmies head coach, Campbell posted a record of 104-44. During that time, Jimtown won five sectional titles and two regional championships.
Jimtown was 7-5 in the 2019 season.
Campbell, a Jimtown graduate, replaced Hall of Fame football coach Bill Sharpe prior to the 2008 season after Sharpe retired.
The Truth will do more on this story in Wednesday’s edition.
