SOUTH BEND — When Jimtown went on an 8-0 run to grab its first lead since early in the first quarter — going ahead 42-41 at 5:51 left in the fourth — such a shift could’ve logically triggered further momentum.
A composed South Bend Riley defied that kind of logic, though, and immediately answered with an 8-0 spurt of its own to quickly regain control of a 58-50 boys high school basketball homecoming win Friday night at Algie Oldham Gymnasium.
“We had a couple silly (backcourt) turnovers after we took the lead that led to easy baskets for them, and that was the biggest difference,” Jimmie coach Matt Schauss said, “and then because of it, we had to turn it into more of an up-and-down game, which is not our strength.”
Junior guard Phillip Robles made a pair of fourth-period steals out of the Wildcats’ full-court pressure, converting each into points, with the second of those nabs resulting in a 50-44 lead at 2:16 to go.
The darting lefty scored all of his 13 points in the second half to go with game highs of four assists and three steals.
Jimtown (9-5, 3-4 Northern Indiana Conference) got no closer during the final five minutes than 50-46 at 1:55 to go, thanks in part to Riley hitting 13-of-15 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 8-of-8 in the last 1:33, and 18-of-22 for the evening.
“We probably missed 15 Tuesday in a game that we really cost ourselves,” Wildcat coach Andre Owens said of an 81-68 loss to Elkhart Memorial. “We shoot ’em in practice after we run a mile or half-mile, because you gotta make ’em when you’re tired, and there’s no talking, either, because it’s all about concentration. Free throws just always seem to make a difference, whether you miss ’em or make ’em.”
Blake Wesley, a fluid, 6-foot-5 junior forward drawing major Division I interest, led all players with 20 points and eight rebounds for Riley (7-6, 4-2), and dished three assists.
He was just 5-of-16 from the field against a variety of Jimmie defenders and finished 5.2 points below his average, but drained a trio of 3-pointers, and sank 7-of-8 at the line.
Brayden Rice — who went 7-of-7 from the field and hit the game-winning shot in Tuesday’s 43-42 victory over Goshen — stayed in overdrive for Jimtown, this time powering his way to a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 from the field and a team-high six rebounds.
“He’s fearless and he’s gonna play hard all 32,” Schauss said of the scrappy senior, who repeatedly baffled the Cats with spin-move drives. “My favorite part was he took four charges. Only one was called, but he took four, and he’s hurting, but he’s battling.”
Preston Phillips added 15 points, three assists and two blocked shots for the Jims. Though the versatile senior was whistled for his second foul in the first quarter, he remained in the game then and virtually throughout, not picking up his third until the fourth period.
“Jimtown is a good team and very well-coached,” Owens said. “They play within what they can do and can’t do, and stay true to their system.”
Owens, the former Riley superstar of 29 years ago who went on to point-guard Oklahoma State to a Final Four, is in his first season as head coach at his alma mater and has six juniors among his top seven players.
“We’re trying to build our identity on defense and rebounding,” Owens said. “A couple times, (Jimtown) did get straight to the basket on us, and that’s not usually who we are, and a couple times I thought we kind of lost our composure a little, but we hung in pretty well.”
The Cats hit just 16-of-41 field goals overall for 39%, but they were also 8-of-17 on 3-pointers.
The Jimmies were 19-of-38 for 50%, but had just two treys in 11 tries and closed at minus-3 in turnovers.
“I’m asking five guys to play a lot of minutes,” Schauss said after his team was outscored 17-12 in the final quarter. “Our depth’s got to get better. We need the guys who come off the bench to hop on with no break in our game. That’s the biggest thing we’ve got to get better at.”
SB RILEY 58, JIMTOWN 50
JIMTOWN: Clay Campbell 2-7 0-1 5, Brayden Rice 9-11 1-3 19, Blake Garretson 2-3 0-0 4, Bill Pawlak 2-7 0-0 5, Preston Phillips 3-7 9-11 15, Hunter Konrath 1-2 0-0 2, Beau Barhams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-38 (.500) 10-15 (.667) 50.
RILEY: Tyson Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Wesley 5-16 7-8 20, Tieon Autry 4-7 2-2 11, Klay Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Phillip Robles 3-8 6-9 13, Davyion Anderson 1-2 3-3 5, Jackson Copley 3-5 0-0 9, Daquan Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Taedon Stumpf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-41 (.390) 18-22 (.818) 58.
Jimtown;8'14;16;12;—;50
Riley;12;16;13;17;—;58
3-point goals: Jimtown (2-11) – Campbell 1-3, Pawlak 1-5; Riley (8-17) — Copley 3-3, Wesley 3-7, Autry 1-3, Robles 1-4. Rebounds: Jimtown (20) — Rice 6, Phillips 4. Riley (28) — Wesley 8, Coleman 5. Steals: Jimtown (4) — Rice 2, Pawlak 2; Riley (8) — Robles 3, Wesley 2, Autry 2. Total fouls: Jimtown 18, Riley 18. Fouled out — Pawlak (0:15, 4th quarter). Turnovers: Jimtown 13, Riley 10.
Records: Jimtown 9-5 (3-4 NIC) Riley 7-6 (4-2 NIC).
Next: Bremen at Jimtown Friday.
