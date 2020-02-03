ELKHART — Jim Eger will be honored for his 60 years of coaching track by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country this Friday in Indianapolis.
Eger will receive a plaque during the track clinic, which will take place at the Sheraton Hotel at Keystone at the Crossing.
Eger, who has spent most of his time coaching boys, has been an assistant track coach at LaPorte High School, a head track coach at Elkhart High School and Elkhart Memorial and since 2000 the assistant track coach at Elkhart Memorial.
