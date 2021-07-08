GOSHEN —There will be two cornhole contests at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Saturday, July 24.
The first one is at 9:00 a.m., with the sign-up set for 8:30. The second competition is set for 1 p.m., with sign-up starting at 12:30. The double elimination tournaments are for a team of two. The cost is $5 per person.
