The hopes of the remaining teams in the IHSAA state boys basketball tournament were high for 24 hours. Then the shoe dropped.
The IHSAA announced on Friday the state tournament has been postponed immediately.
The decision affects Elkhart County schools Northridge (4A), NorthWood (3A) and Elkhart Christian (1A).
The IHSAA issued a press release around noon on Friday.
“Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled.
“Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.’’
On Thursday, the IHSAA said it would limit games/events to approximately 250 individuals, using the Center for Disease Control’s guidance regarding large gatherings.
However, with nearly every sporting event shutdown throughout the country, the IHSAA made its decision to postpone around noon on Friday.
Bobby Cox, the outgoing IHSAA Commissioner, later reacted on Twitter to the postponement.
“Despite our best efforts to continue our beloved tournament, it simply is not feasible at this time,’’ Cox said. “We will continue to evaluate in the days and weeks to come and perhaps restart the tourney at a later date.’’
The IHSAA added that Saturday girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University, will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance.
Northridge athletic director Dave Harms says the IHSAA’s decision is a good one, but that doesn’t make it any easier for coach Scott Radeker’s team to deal with the situation.
“It’s the right thing to do but it’s really hard to explain that to the kids,’’ Harms said. “What do you say to the seniors? What do you say to the team? It’s just one of those things that this is a life lesson and it’s gonna take a little while for that to sink in.
“These are uncommon times but we’re dealing with uncommon situations as well. We will get through this and the sun will come up tomorrow and we’ll be OK.’’
Richelle Viront, the athletic director at Elkhart Christian, says the Eagles remain hopeful that there will be a way to complete the tournament at some point.
“It’s certainly been an interesting 24 hours,’’ Viront said. “I know a couple of things for sure: God is Sovereign. He is in control and we at ECA trust in Him through all situations. In addition, we will always submit to our authority. I am grateful for a Governor and the Commissioners at the IHSAA who are putting the health and well-being of our student-athletes and families first.’’
“With our head coach out of town at the funeral of a close family member, I was given the opportunity to tell the team this afternoon. They have chosen to be grateful and are prepared to keep working hard until they can finish the tournament.
“Our hope would certainly be that they would get that chance, but if not, God is still good and we will respect the decision of the IHSAA.’’
