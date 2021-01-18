INDIANAPOLIS — IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig announced today that this year’s Boys Basketball State Finals will be played on Saturday, April 3, one week later than the previously scheduled date.
The four state championship games that will conclude the 111th boys state tournament, had been planned for March 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This date change is necessary in order to provide flexibility for scheduling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.