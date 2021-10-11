INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association approved a mercy rule for boys and girls basketball for the upcoming season.
Similar to the football rule that was instituted in 2019, the basketball mercy rule will go into effect when a team has a lead of 35 points. Once the running clock is invoked, regular timing procedures will not be used for the remainder of the game.
