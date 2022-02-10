Elkhart High School’s Markus Vanderzwaag is among the local players selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Joining Vanderwaag for Region Two are Jimtown’s Luke Bottom, Trent Daniels and Anderson Slabaugh, Concord’s Hunter Dutton, Jack D’Arcy, Zaven Koltookian and Thomas Wurtsbaugh, Goshen’s Brayden Hinkel, Amiel Romero, Roman Schrock and Jordan Williams, along with NorthWood’s Noah Blosser, Brevin Miller, Gaby Nagy and Trey Tobias.
