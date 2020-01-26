Junior Noah Hunt scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, as Elkhart Christian topped South Bend Career Academy, 64-63 in overtime in boys basketball action on Saturday.
Senior Luke Burns added 14 points, while Bryce Coursen and Seth Jachimiak added nine points apiece for the Eagles, who have now won six of seven to improve to 7-6.
Elkhart Christian won despite having four players foul out. The Eagles did hit 25-of-36 free throws.
• BETHANY CHRISTIAN 76, HAMILTON 42: Caleb Shenk scored 21 points and grabbed seven boards to lead the Bruins to the easy victory.
Tristen Moore added 14 points, while teammate Mason Closson added 12. Bethany jumped out to a 24-5 lead at the end of the first quarter over the winless Marines.
• WESTVIEW 74, FAIRFIELD 58: A 40-28 edge in the second half lifted No. 11 (Class 2A) Westview past Fairfield in Northeast Corner Conference action.
Charlie Yoder scored 26 points for the Warriors and had a triple double. Westview is now 10-3 overall and 5-1 in the NECC.
Leading the Falcons was sophomore Owen Miller, who scored a career-high 29.
• SB ST. JOSEPH 63, PENN 57: Despite 23 points from Carter Hickey and 21 more from Derek Derda, the Kingsmen dropped the Northern Indiana Conference game to the Indians.
St. Joe raced to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed. JR Konieczny scored 22 points to lead the Indians.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 65, SB CAREER ACADEMY 63, OT
ECA: Noah Hunt 25, Luke Burns 14, Bryce Coursen 9, Seth Jachimiak 9, Charlie Maxwell 4, Aaron Buckles 2, Bryce Schrock 1, Josh Bevier 0. Totals: 20 25-36 65.
CAREER ACADEMY: Coleman 23, Vaughn 11, Henry 9, Spates 8, Stephens 4, King 3, Carouthers 3, WIlliams 1, Saunders 1, Clark 0. Totals: 21 17-35 63.
Career Academy;18;14;16;4;11;—;63
ECA;19;21;8;4;12;—;64
3-point goals: Career Academy (4) – Spates 2, Coleman, Carouthers; ECA (1) – Coursen. Total fouls? ECA 24, Career Academy 25. Fouled out: Clark, Burns, Jachimiak, Schrock. Turnovers: Career Academy 14, ECA 23. Rebounds: Career Academy (26) – Coleman 8; ECA (46) – Schrock 8. Records: ECA 7-6, Career Academy 6-9.
SB ST. JOSEPH 63, PENN 57
PENN: Carter Hickey 23, Markus Burton 1, Joe Smith 0, Evan Groves 3, Derek Derda 21, Tobias Patton 5, Casey Shultz 4.
ST. JOE: Litka 5, Hatkevich 7, Konieczny 22, O'Dell 2, Futa 19, Terry 8, Driscoll 0.
Penn;9;12;15;21—;57
St. Joe;21;12;12;18;—;63
3-point goals: Penn (6) – Hickey 5, Groves; St. Joe (5) – Konieczny 2, Futa 2, Litka. Records: St. Joe 10-3 (5-1 NLC), Penn 6-7 (4-2).
WESTVIEW 74, FAIRFIELD 58
WESTVIEW: Drew Miller 0, Charlie Yoder 26, Ben Byrkett 0, Mason Yoder 4, Blake Egli 3, Lyndon Miller 7. Drew Litwiller 15, Luke Miller 9, Brady Yoder 10, Caleb Cory 0, Bucky Lehman 0, Jordan Schrock 0. Totals: 24 20-27 74.
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 0, Justin Bontrager 7, Braedon Helms 0, Bryce Hunsberger 0, Dalton Cripe 4, Casey Murray 0, Riley Behles 2, Nolin Sharick 7, Braylon Chupp 0, Cade Gall 6, Bryce Willard 3, Owen Miller 29, Lincoln Penrose 0. Totals: 18 14-23 58.
Westview;18;16;22;18—;74
Fairfield;5;25;15;13;—;58
3-point goals: Westview (4) - B. Yoder 3, C. Yoder; Fairfield (6) - Owen Miller 4, Bontrager 2. Rebounds: Westview (28) - C. Yoder 10; Fairfield (19) - Sharick 4, Willard 4. Assists: Fairfield (10) - Sharick 4. Steals: Fairfield (7) - Sharick 3. Records: Westview 10-3 (5-1 NECC), Fairfield 4-9 (3-2 NECC). JV: Westview 42, Fairfield 38.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 76, HAMILTON 42
HAMILTON: Lee Reed 9, Eli McNaughton 8, Isaiah Geiselman 8, Alex Thain 7, Ryan Cool 2, Dawson Miller 2, Ty Ritter 2, Caleb Lepper 2, Matt Cobb 2, Garrett Farnham 0, Jackson Stackey 0. Totals: 17 8-12 42.
BETHANY: Caleb Shenk 21, Tristen Moore14, Mason Closson 12, Jack VonGunten 7, Ethan Boyer 6, JAcob Plank 5, Geck WIllems 5, Chris Craw 3, Evan Brown 2, Jachin Camoriano 1, Chenyu Jia 0. Totals: 26 15-24 76
Hamilton;5;10;10;17;—;42
Bethany;24;17;19;16;—;76
3-point goals: Hamilton 0; Bethany (9) – Closson 3, Moore 3, Shenk, Craw. Total fouls: Hamilton 19, Bethany 16. Turnovers: Hamilton 26, Bethany 19. Rebounds: Hamilton (24) – Thain 6; Bethany (36) – Shenk 7. Records: Bethany 3-9, Hamilton 0-14.
