By TRUTH STAFF
DUNLAP — Greg Hughes has been approved by the Concord Community School Board of Trustees to become the new baseball coach at Concord High School.
Hughes replaces Pat Doherty, who resigned after one season as head coach.
Hughes graduated in 1990 from Frankton High School, where he played baseball all four years. He went on to play for four years at Indiana Wesleyan University where he was twice named to the All-Conference Team and was named 1994 Mid-Central Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-American.
He spent one season as an assistant coach at IWU and also spent a summer playing baseball for Athletes in Action in South Africa against Olympic and National Teams. He also played three seasons with the semi-pro Kokomo Saints summer team.
Hughes served as head baseball coach for five seasons at Frankton High School from 2009-2013, going 55-51 before moving north for job reasons. He was an assistant coach at Fairfield High School in 2018 and then joined the Concord staff as JV coach for the 2019 season.
He is currently an equipment operator for the Goshen Street Department and resides in Millersburg.
“We are excited to have Greg take over as head coach,” Concord athletic director Dave Preheim said. “He has significant playing experience at a variety of levels, and also has five years of high school head coaching experience so he knows what he is getting into.
“Since he was our JV coach last season, he already knows our athletes well, which should make for a quick transition with the season right around the corner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.