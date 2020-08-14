MIDDLEBURY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Standings: Chid's Team 55-26, 3 Old Men 51.5-29.5, Miller Stewart 47-34, Pole Dancers 38-43, Coachmen 31-50, Two Girls & A Guy 23-58.
Honor scores: Sharon Chiddister 117, Steve Fisher 115.
Handicap scores: Terry Yoder 114, Palmer Short 113, LaVon Eash 111, Ralph Gorsuch 109, Jerry Archer 106.
High ringers: Steve Fisher 34, Sharon Chiddister 34, Lester Krull 27, Alve Shetler 25.
MISHAWAKA HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Singles: Walter Carter and Alve Shetler 120, Leo Lambert 116, Archie Sexton 113.
Doubles: Bob Donaldson/Ray Pritchett 102, Dennis Smith/Terry Edison 84, Ralph Bailey/Gene Ingle 79.
