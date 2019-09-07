Hoosiers cruise past Eastern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Standing in a pocket as clean as grandma’s china, Peyton Ramsey’s flip out to running back Ronnie Walker exposed the actual distance between Indiana and Eastern Illinois.
Walker stutter-stepped the first defender, bouncing to the sideline. The next ran flat down the yard line, slapping an arm on the Hoosier sophomore as he burst upfield. A third Panther got a hand on Walker – just barely – practically pushing him toward the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown play.
At half, it was 35-0. Ramsey, the backup quarterback, carried a perfect 1-of-1 and a rating of 967.6 into the locker room. IU had 338 yards to EIU’s 52.
Throughout a 52-0 win in the Hoosiers’ home opener, the Big Ten team was just faster, bigger, stronger than its FCS foe. If this was the warmup for next week’s visit from Ohio State, IU got to stretch its legs plenty.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got the Hoosiers started. All but 50 of his 197 yards passing came in the first quarter, completing 10-of-13 in the period. IU’s offense cut through the Panthers like a knife through butter, scoring on three straight drives to start the contest.
Penix to Miles Marshall, a 10-yard hookup, capped a drive with 11:05 left in the first. Stevie Scott scored from five yards out with 4:28 remaining. A quick EIU three-and-out, plus a blocked punt by Aaron Casey, got the Hoosiers the ball back for a 29-yard catch and run for Whop Philyor, which set up a Cole Gest touchdown rush from the 3.
At the quarter break, IU had eight first downs to EIU’s zero. There was a brief shift in momentum in the second period, as the Panthers picked up the first three first downs of the quarter. But the Hoosiers snapped out of their lull with an 80-yard drive, ending with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot.
That’s when Ramsey came in for his toss to Walker to cap the half.
IU had just one touchdown in the third quarter, but it was on a 96-yard drive. Ramsey hit Donavan Hale for gains of 27 and 43 yards — the latter on a busted coverage downfield for EIU — to make it 42-0.
Freshman running backer Sampson James notched the first touchdown run of his career early in the fourth to push the advantage to 49-0.
Redshirt freshman Jack Tuttle entered the game at quarterback at the 12-minute mark of the fourth, and another redshirt freshman, Charles Campbell, hit a 48-yard field goal to make it 52-0.
