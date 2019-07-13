Yoder's interception helps North rally past South

INDIANAPOLIS — An interception by NorthWood grad Bronson Yoder set up the game-winning field goal in the North's 25-24 comeback win over the South in Friday's 53rd-annual Indiana Football Coaches All-Star game at North Central High School.
Trailing 24-22, Yoder gave the North great field position at the South's 33-yard line after picking off a pass thrown from Pendleton Heights quarterback Christian Conklin.
Six plays later, Chesterton's Chris VanEekeren kicked a game–winning 28-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the game.
The South led 24-15 after North Central's Liam Thompson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mooresville's Jon Eineman with 9:55 left in the game.
Andrean quarterback Zack Merrill cut the lead to 24-22 after scoring on a 24-yard run with 6:05 left in the game.
Merrill, who will be a preferred walk-on this coming fall at Indiana University, earned the Tyler W. Roth MVP award. Merrill completed 8-of-15 passes for 113 yards and rushed for 97 yards.
The North scored first in the game after the opening kickoff when Mishawaka's Chris Harness scored on a one-yard run to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive. The extra-point was missed.
North has now won five straight All-Star games. The South still owns a 27-26 advantage overall.
Along with Yoder, other local players that participated in the game for the North were Concord's Cameron Lain, Northridge's Reece Lueking and Penn's Ashton Bradley.
Concord football coach Craig Koehler was an assistant for the North squad.
