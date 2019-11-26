Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.