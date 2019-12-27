Concord swimming coach Tom Johnson (center in shirt) talks to his teams prior to a key Northern Lakes Conference matchup with Northridge and Elkhart Memorial at the Elkhart Aquatic Center earlier this month.
The Jimtown High boys basketball team takes the court for a game against South Bend Washington earlier this month. The Jimmies would win the Northern Indiana Conference game on a buzzer-beating shot.
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
Concord's Will Harris smiles after edging Northridge's Joey Garberick 22.04 to 22.07 in the 50 free at a meet earlier this month at the Elkhart Aquatic Center.
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
Concord girls basketball coach Cassie Cepeda makes a point to her team during a game with Northridge earlier this month. The Minutemen won the key Northern Lakes Conference game.
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
Elkhart Central head coach Will Coatie talks to Michaela Whitaker (23) during the first half of a game against Elkhart Memorial at North Side Gym.
J. Tyler Klassen / Elkhart Truth Photo
Concord's Gavin Smith shoots a technical foul free throw during the Minutemen's game with Elkhart Memorial earlier this month at North Side Gym.
Sue Efsits / Elkhart Truth Photo
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
NorthWood’s Trent Edwards drives to the basket against the defense of Jimtown’s Beau Barhams during a non-conference game at the Panther Pit. NorthWood won the game in overtime.
