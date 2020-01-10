Elkhart Memorials Brianna Kramer, Concords Grace Brenneman and Northridge's Elsa Fretz (left to right) hit the water at the start of the 50 free race at a meet in December at the Elkhart Aquatic Center. Fretz came away with the victory with a time of 23.65.
Concord freshman Lauren Smith (20) slaps hands with teammates during player introductions before the Minutemen took on Elkhart Central on Wednesday.
J. Tyler Klassen / Elkhart Truth Photo
Elkhart Memorial head coach Brent Curry talks with Mya Reeves during the first half of a game against Elkhart Central at North Side Gym earlier this season.
J. Tyler Klassen / Elkhart Truth Photo
Elkhart Central sophomore guard Cam'ron Daniels looks for an opening against the tight defense from Mishawaka's Maddux Yohe during the first quarter of Tuesday's game at North Side Gym.
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
The Jimtown cheerleaders and student section get ready for a boys basketball game at Jimtown earlier this season.
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
Elkhart Memorial wrestler Clayton Lundy wrestles at the Al Smith Inviational in Mishawaka last last month. Lundy was wrestling in the 170 pound weight class.
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo
Elkhart Central's Sea Davis (white) battles Indianapolis Cathedral's David Guhl during the semifinals of the 220-pound weight class at the Al Smith Invitational.
