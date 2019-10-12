Weston scores late to key Memorial win

Breydan Weston scored from two yards out with 6:15 remaining on Friday to give Elkhart Memorial a 21-14 victory over Wawasee in Northern Lakes Conference football action.
The touchdown was set-up by a diving catch by Damien Funnell at the Warriors' two on a third-and-long play. Quarterback Tyler Lehner, who was 2-2 for 80 yards in the game, made the throw.
Memorial led 14-0 at halftime, thanks to a 77-yard interception return by junior Graham Elli and a 57-yard touchdown pass from Lehner to Derrick Woods Jr.
Wawasee would tie the game with 14 unanswered points in the second half, before Weston's touchdown.
The Chargers posted the win despite five turnovers – four fumbles and an interception.
• WARSAW 35, NORTHWOOD 14: Warsaw rushed for 370 yards and scored five straight touchdowns, as the Tigers won a key NLC game
Blake Marsh rushed for 146 yards on just six carries and scored on touchdown runs of 56, 51 and 24 yards for the Tigers, who trailed 7-0 entering the second quarter. Quarterback Wyatt Amiss added 125 yards rushing and a short touchdown. Amiss threw just one pass all night and had it intercepted by the Panthers.
NorthWood scored less than two minutes into the game when Ben Mestach took a shovel pass from Nate Newcomer and turned it into a 56-yard touchdown reception. Newcomer added a 19-yard touchdown run with just 3:16 left to finish the scoring.
Newcomer finished with 126 yards rushing on 22 carries to lead the Panthers.
• PLYMOUTH 36, GOSHEN 6: Plymouth quarterback Joe Barron completed 16 of his 29 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns, as the Rockies claimed at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title.
Three of Barron's touchdown passes went to Jake Reichard – including a 78-yarder that completed the scoring in the third quarter. Reichard caught four passes for 146 yards on the night. Plymouth finished with 455 yards.
Goshen's touchdown came on a six-yard run by Colin Turner in the third quarter. Bryant Grewe rushed for 92 yards for the RedHawks.
• LAKELAND 20, FAIRFIELD 14: The Lakers rushed for 278 yards while holding Fairfield to just 97, to claim the Northeast Corner Conference victory.
Dalton Cripe scored on a 38 yards run in the first quarter, as the Falcons led 7-6 at halftime.
But Lakeland scored twice on short touchdown run to take a 20-7 lead, before Fairfield quarterback Cory Lantz scored from a yard out in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
ELKHART MEMORIAL 21, WAWASEE 14
Scoring By Quarters
Memorial`7`7`0`7`—`21
Wawasee`0`0`7`7`—`14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
M — Graham Elli 77 interception return; Christian Santiago kick; 2:10.
Second Quarter
M — Derrick Woods 57 pass from Tyler Lehner; Santiago kick; 5:03.
Third Quarter
W — Ethan Garza 32 pass from Parker Young; Caleb Clevenger kick; 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
W — Young 12 run; Clevenger kick; 11:44.
M — Breydan Weston run; Santiago kick; 6:15.
Team Statistics
`Mem`Waw
Rush yards`157`114
Pass yards`147`115
Total yards`304`229
First downs`17`13
Fumbles lost`4`0
Had intercepted`1`1
Penalties-yds`10-85`7-46
Individual Leaders
Memorial: Rushing — Derrick Woods 14-73, Ivan Soen 6-40 Brayden Weston 7-31. Passing — Tyler Lehner 2-2-80, D'Arjon Lewis 3-4-67, 1 int. Receiving — Woods 2-65, Damien Funnell 1-22. Interceptions — Graham Elli
Wawasee: Rushing — Parker Young 20-55, Levi Brown 10-33. Passing — Young 6-19-115, 1 int. Receiving — Kameron Salazar 6-63, Ethan Garza 3-43.
WARSAW 35, NORTHWOOD 14
Scoring By Quarters
NorthWood`7`0`0`7`—`14
Warsaw`0`7`14`14`—`35
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NW — Ben Mestach 56 pass from Nate Newcomer; Jerson Sanchez kick; 10:11.
Second Quarter
W — Blake Marsh 56 run; Harrison Mevis kick; 9:30.
Third Quarter
W — Juan Jaramillo 3 run; Mevis kick; 5:56.
W — Marsh 51 run; Mevis kick 3:58.
Fourth Quarter
W — Marsh 24 run; Mevis kick; 9:25.
W — Wyatt Amiss; 3 run; Mevis kick 6:20.
NW — Newcomer 19 run; Cabot Darling kick; 3:16.
Team Statistics
`NW`War
Rush yards`235`370
Pass yards`56`0
Total yards`291`370
First downs`14`22
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
Had intercepted`1`1
Penalties-yds`13-119`6-50
Individual Leaders
NorthWood: Rushing — Nate Newcomer 22-126, Ben Mestach 3-55, Jaden Miller 11-45. Passing — Nate Newcomer 1-4-56, Jaden Miller 0-1, 1 int. Receiving — Mestach 1-56. Interceptions — Newcomer.
Team: Rushing — Blake Marsh 6-146, Wyatt Amiss 15-125, Juan Antonio Jaramillo 21-82. Passing — Amiss 0-1, 1 int. Interceptions — Gage Lyon.
PLYMOUTH 36, GOSHEN 6
Scoring By Quarters
Goshen`0`0`6`0`—`6
Plymouth`9`13`14`0`—`36
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — Ivan Winkle 8 run; Adrian Cardona kick; 7:17
P — Safety.
Second Quarter
P — Carr Schrameyer 38 pass from Joe Barron; run failed; 11:26.
P — Jake Reichard 14 pass from Barron; Cardona kick 2:56.
Third Quarter
G — Colin Turner 6 run; kick failed; 9:49.
P — Reichard 15 pass from Barron; Cardona kick; 7:17.
P — Reichard 78 pass from Barron; Cardona kick 1:45.
Team Statistics
`Gos`Ply
Rush yards`151`156
Pass yards`64`299
Total yards`215`455
First downs`21`16
Fumbles-lost`5-1`1-0
Had intercepted`1`2
Penalties-yds`5-44`11-112
Individual Leaders
Goshen: Rushing — Bryant Grewe 17-92, Colin Turner 10-29, Alex Ubaldo 17, Emylio Romo 1-11. Passing — Turner 8-17-56, 1 int. Receiving — Andrew Pletcher 4-12, Mason Schrock 3-22, Grewe 1-15. Interceptions — Wesley VanHooser, Turner.
Team: Rushing — Ivan Winkle 27-156. Passing — Joe Barron 16-29-299, 2 int. Receiving — Jake Reichard 4-146, Seth Rundell 7-36, Garr Schrameyer 3-79. Interceptions — Winkle.
LAKELAND 20, FAIRFIELD 14
Scoring By Quarters
Fairfield`7`0`0`7`—`14
Lakeland`0`6`6`8`—`20
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
F — Dalton Cripe 38 run; Nolin Sharick kick.
Second Quarter
L — Camryn Holbrook 1 run; run failed.
Third Quarter
L — Nathan Grossman 2 run; run failed.
Fourth Quarter
L — Bennie Walker 6 run; Holbrook run.
F — Cory Lantz 1 run; Sharick kick.
Team Statistics
`FF`Lak
Rush yards`97`265
Pass yards`43`13
Total yards`140`278
First downs`8`15
Fumbles lost`1`0
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`6-26`4-35
Individual Leaders
Fairfield: Rushing — Dalton Cripe 4-56, Carson Abramson 8-29. Passing — Cory Lantz 2-2-15. Receiving — Quinn Kitson 2-15.
Team: Rushing — Camryn Holbrook 20-100, Nathan Grossman 15-90, Colton Isaacs 8-43. Passing — Isaacs 1-2-13. Receiving — Parker Willms 1-13
