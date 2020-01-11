SOUTH BEND — Blake Wesley scored 25 points to lead South Bend Riley past Elkhart Central, 55-47, in Northern Indiana Conference boys basketball action on Friday.
The loss snapped the Blue Blazers four game winning streak. Central now stands at 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the NIC.
Isaiah Chandler scored 11 points and Cam'ron Daniels added 10 for the Blue Blazers, who shot 40-percent from the field (18-of-44) and 36-percent from the free-throw line (7-of-19).
Central, which hurt themselves by committing 15 turnovers, trailed 23-13 at halftime.
The Wildcats upped their record to 6-4 overall and 3-1 NIC.
SB RILEY 55, ELKHART CENTRAL 47
CENTRAL: Isaiah Chandler 11, Cam'ron Daniels 10, Akita Walker 8, Donovan Johnson 8, Luke Teich 7, Ty Windy 3, Rodney McGraw 0, Mark Brownlee 0. Totals: 18 7-19 47.
RILEY: Blake Wesley 25, Jackson Copley 8, Philip Robles 7, Tyson Lee 6, Teion Autry 4, Ke Muriee Love 3, Taedon Stumph 2, Dayvion Anderson 0, Klay Coleman 0, Doug Adams 0. Totals: 22 7-16 55.
Scoring By Quarters
Central`7`6`17`17`—`47
Riley`10`13`16`16`—`55
3-point goals: Central (4) - Chandler, Walker, Teich, Windy; Riley (4) - Wesley 3, Robles. Rebounds: Central (31) - Teich 6, McGraw 5, Chandler 5; Riley (32) - Lee 8, Wesley 7. Assists: Central (3); Riley (2). Steals: Central (5) - Chandler 3; Riley (9) - Wesley 6, Copley 2. Total fouls: Central 14, Riley 14. Fouled out - Coleman. Records: Central 4-5 (2-2 NIC), Riley 6-4 (3-1 NIC).
