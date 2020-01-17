ELKHART — It was an uncomfortable Thursday night for Jimtown boys basketball coach Matt Schauss.
Schauss was unable to coach his team against Mishawaka because of a suspension he had to serve because of the two technicals called against him last Friday against South Bend St. Joseph.
A view of the game for Schauss was on a television at Jimtown Intermediate School.
He enjoyed the outcome, as the Jimmies finished the contest on a 6-0 run and beat the Cavemen, 57-49.
Filling in for Schauss was assistant coach Rick Schauss – Matt's father.
"He came in and talked to the players after the game," Rick said about his son. "He said it was hard to sit by himself with no sound.
"I'm so proud of the kids. We played great half-court defense. (Mishawaka) had to struggle for every bucket they scored. They've a very good team. They're very athletic and well coached."
That defense forced the Cavemen into missing their final three shots of the game after pulling within 51-49 on a 3-pointer from Donovan Snyder with :52.9 left in the game.
For the game, Mishawaka shot only 35% (16-of-46) from the field.
Jimtown, which improved to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Indiana Conference, executed much better on the offensive end, as the Jimmies shot 61% (19-of-31) from the field.
The hosts were especially sharp offensively in the final 48 seconds, as Jimtown got a fastbreak layup from Blake Garretson, a basket from Preston Phillips and two free throws from Phillips to close out the game.
"I'm proud of how our team finished," Rick Schauss said. "We play basically five seniors – Bill Pawlak, Clay Campbell, Phillips, Braydon Rice and Garretson. They've been around. They did a good job of keeping their heads up at the end against the press. We threw the ball down and got a couple of easy buckets. When you're not making your free throws at the end like we weren't it's nice to get a couple of easy buckets like we did."
Pawlak made making 3-pointers look easy during stretches of the game. He scored 22 points, with six 3-pointers. Pawlak connected on three 3-pointers in less than three minutes to start the game. That 9-0 Jimtown lead turned into 13-1 after Phillips hit two free throws with 4:36 left in the first quarter.
The only thing that could slow down Pawlak was foul trouble, as he picked up his third foul with 5:16 left in the second quarter and had to sit out the remainder of the half.
Jimtown led 17-14 when Pawlak picked up his third foul. When he returned to start the third quarter, the Jimmies owned a 27-20 lead. Four points each from Phillips and Campbell helped the Jimmies take a comfortable advantage into halftime. Campbell made a basket off a rebound as time expired in the first half.
Pawlak regained his hot shooting touch in the third as he made two 3-pointers, with the second one giving Jimtown a 35-27 lead with 2:46 left in the third.
"He was good at the start and good at the end," Rick Schauss said about Pawlak's night. "He helped us get started in the game and then we could run some special plays for him. That's two games in a row where he's had six 3-pointers. We think he's the best shooter in the conference. He gets the shot off and he has confidence in himself."
Mishawaka coach Ron Hecklinski wasn't happy with his team's defensive play against Pawlak.
"We knew Pawlak could shoot," said Hecklinski, whose team fell to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the NIC. "We had everything set up in the scouting report. You don't come off of Pawlak. You stay with him. He got himself rolling and hit three 3's early. When you get rolling like that you feel great. It was a poor, poor defensive effort on our part."
Mishawaka was able to stay in the game because of its bench, Jimtown turnovers and missed free throws by the Jimmies.
Cavemen reserves that generated offense were Caleb Williams (12 points), Alex Boggs (10) and Maddux Yohe (8).
Mishawaka's lone lead of the game came at 40-39 after Williams converted a three-point play with 5:55 left in the game. Jimtown quickly got back the lead 30 seconds later after Pawlak hit a short jumper.
"I thought offensively they did OK," Hecklinski said about his bench.
Jimtown committed 17 turnovers and were only 6-of-12 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
"We talked about (turnovers) at halftime," Rick Schauss said. "(Mishawaka) had quick hands. We're not used to that all the time. They were really trying to wear Preston down. Preston is a very good point guard, but he is 6-7, and they had 6-foot and 6-1 guys really ball-hawking him. But he did a nice job and we can't play without him."
Phillips scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Jimtown.
JIMTOWN 57, MISHAWAKA 49
MISHAWAKA: Raheem Braiton 0 0-0 0, Nick Hoopingarner 0 1-2 1, Trent Johnson 3 1-2 8, Donovan Snyder 1 0-0 3, Latrell Franklin 3 1-3 7, Maddux Yohe 3 1-2 8, Alex Boggs 2 6-6 10, Caleb Williams 4 2-2 12. Totals: 16-46 (.347), 12-17 (.705), 49.
JIMTOWN: Preston Phillips 5 6-10 16, Clay Campbell 1 3-4 5, Braydon Rice 3 2-5 8, Blake Garretson 2 0-0 4, Bill Pawlak 7 2-2 22, Hunter Konrath 1 0-0 2, Beau Barhams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-31 (.612), 13-21 (.619), 57.
Mishawaka`6`14`15`14`—`49
Jimtown`15`12`11`19`—`57
3-point goals: Mishawaka (5) - Williams 2, Yohe, Snyder, Johnson; Jimtown (6) - Pawlak 6. Rebounds: Mishawaka (20) - Johnson 5, Franklin 5; Jimtown (30) - Phillips 12, Rice 6. Turnovers: Mishawaka 6, Jimtown 17. Steals: Mishawaka (9) - Johnson 3, Franklin 3, Boggs 2; Jimtown (3) - Phillips 2. Total fouls: Mishawaka 20, Jimtown 14. Fouled out - Franklin. Records: Mishawaka 5-6 (1-4 NIC), Jimtown 8-4 (3-3 NIC).
