Unbeaten Goshen to host Raiders to open NLC play

Northridge High boys basketball coach Scott Radeker took a look at his early-season schedule and knew his team would have challenges.
Saturday night at Goshen, the Raiders will have their most important challenge of the young season.
Northridge (3-2) will travel to the Maple City to face the unbeaten RedHawks (5-0) in the opening game of the Northern Lakes Conference season.
"We're excited to have another opportunity like this so early in the year,'' Radeker said. "We're pretty happy with how hard the kids are playing and practicing. We're just a couple plays away from being 5-0. If a ball bounces another way, we could be.''
As it is, the Raiders have a buzzer-beating loss to Westview in the season's second game, before falling 55-52 to South Bend Washington on Tuesday.
"I think we learned a lot from the loss to Westview and after the loss toe Washington, the kids were upset by losing, which is a good sign,'' Radeker said. "We were down eight against Washington and cut it to two, when (Alex) Stauffer missed a hook shot in the land that just didn't fall and they were able to get the rebound. We did a great job of executing in the fourth quarter, but we were never able to tie or get the lead.''
Junior guard Sam Smith leads an incredible balanced Northridge scoring attack with a 14.4 point-a-game average, while the 6-foot-7 Stauffer is at 13.4 and senior Camden Knepp is right at 13.0. Meanwhile, junior guard Carter Stoltzfus has become a key scorer for the Raiders as well.
"I do think it's important to our offense when we get Carter going,'' Radeker said. "Sam struggled from 3-point range against Washington, but all great shooters have off nights. I'm looking forward to seeing both of them bounce back.''
With just one starter back this season, Goshen has jumped out to a 5-0 start, including a victory over South Bend St. Joseph last Friday and an overtime win over South Bend Clay on Tuesday. Sophomore Drew Hogan, the lone returnee, sent the game against Clay to overtime, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
While Hogan has been outstanding and leads the RedHawks with a 17.0 point-a-game average, coach Michael Wohlford's team has been balanced as well. In the win over Clay, 6-foot senior Zach Barker scored a career-high 26 points, while classmate Jarah Byler added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Hogan ran the point for Goshen last season, but he has moved to the off-guard spot as freshman Quinn Bechtel is now running the point. Bechtel had seven assists against Clay.
"Honestly, it's still the time of the year where we're concentrating on the things we need to do to become a better team, so all I know about Goshen right now is what I've seen on film,'' Radeker said. "With Goshen being 5-0, I know it will be a great matchup and a fun environment to play in. There fans will come out and I know our fan base is going to show up too.''
While the Raiders possess a strong 3-point shooting offense, Radeker says the main part of Saturday's matchup will be his team's defense.
"We will have to play well defensively against Goshen in order to win,'' Radeker said. "We will have to bring a lot of intensity defensively, but it has to be smart intensity. We'll need to play hard and disciplined and of course rebounding will be huge for us. It could come down to which teams makes the fewest mistakes.
"We need to be more precise with out offense ... work harder on our cuts to get to where we need to be in the offense. But like I said, the kids are working hard every day and after losing Tuesday, I think they'll be hungry for a win on Saturday.''
FRIDAY
Concord at Elkhart Memorial, (C, NS)
Plymouth at NorthWood (C)
Fairfield at Hamilton (C)
SATURDAY
Elkhart Memorial at Valparaiso
Jimtown at Fairfield
Northridge at Goshen
Penn at Michigan City
BETHANY CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
SB Trinty vs. Bethany Christian, 10 a.m.
Elkhart Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 11:30
Consolation, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
NS: North Side Gym
C: Conference game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.