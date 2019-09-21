Unbeaten Concord rolls behind Cain

Behind four touchdown passes and a rushing score from quarterback Ethan Cain, No. 4 (Class 5A) Concord cruised past Goshen, 45-0, in Northern Lakes Conference play on Friday.
Cain threw touchdown passes of 15 and six yards to Carter Neveraski, one to Jamyris Rice and the other to Braedon Taylor.
Ariel DeLaPaz added a 41-yard field goal for the Minutemen, while Chris Taylor contributed a 58-yard touchdown run, which was the final scoring play in the game.
Concord improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the NLC, while Goshen fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the league.
The Minutemen have now outscored their opponents, 160-53.
• NORTHWOOD 40, WAWASEE 10: Jaden Miller rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries and scored twice to lead the Panthers to a Northern Lakes Conference win.
Another standout for NorthWood was quarterback Kaden Lone, who rushed for 118 yards on 13 carries and completed 7-of-10 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers, who improved 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the NLC, rushed for 385 yards.
Defensively, NorthWood held Wawasee to 167 yards and eight first downs.
The Panthers went into halftime with a 20-3 lead after Lone tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Veshon Malone with 3:37 left in the second quarter.
WARSAW 28, NORTHRIDGE 13: A 13-0 first quarter lead wouldn't hold up for the Raiders, as the Tigers rallied to post a Northern Lakes Conference win.
Caid Lacey rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries and scored twice for Northridge, which fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the NLC.
Raiders quarterback Oliver Eveler completed 13-of-23 passes for 155 yards.
Warsaw, which improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the NLC, rushed for 269 yards. For the Tigers, Julius Jones rushed for 101 yards on seven carries with a touchdown and Juan Jaramillio added 100 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown.
• WEST NOBLE 38, FAIRFIELD 6: Unbeaten West Noble got three touchdowns from senior halfback Brandon Pruitt to break the Falcons three game winning streak in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division opener for both teams.
The Chargers rushed for 254 yards in the game and finished with 336 yards of total offense.
Fairfield quarterback Cory Lantz scored the team's only touchdown on a 43-yard run early in the second half. The Falcons did turn the ball over four times on fumbles.
NORTHWOOD 40, WAWASEE 10
Scoring By Quarters
Wawasee`3`0`7`0`—`10
NorthWood`7`13`13`7`—`40
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — Ben Mestach 8 run; Jerson Sanchez kick; 9:34.
W — Evan Dippon 39 field goal; 6:41.
Second Quarter
N — Mestach 38 pass from Kaden Lone; Sanchez kick; 11:51.
N — Veshon Malone 5 pass from Lone; kick failed; 3:37.
Third Quarter
N — Jaden Miller 31 run; kick blocked; 10:54.
W — Ethan Garza 19 pass from Parker Young; Zach Smith kick; 6:23.
N — Miller 1 run; Sanchez kick; 3:20.
Fourth Quarter
N — Wriley Symons 2 run; Sanchez kick; :26
Team Statistics
`Waw`NW
Rush yards`10`385
Pass yards`157`67
Total yards`167`452
First downs`8`22
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`6-42`8-59
Individual Leaders
Wawasee: Rushing — Ethan Garza 1-10. Passing — Parker Young 12-28-157. Receiving — Garza 4-83, LaShaun Morris 2-58. Fumble recoveries — Young.
NorthWood: Rushing — Jaden Miller 14-120, Kaden Lone 13-118, Ben Mestach 5-54. Passing — Lone 7-10-67. Receiving — Mestach 1-38, Kyler Sellers 2-16, Ben Fattorusso 2-12. Sacks — Eddie Hildebrant 2, Jake Lone 1.5, Jason Borkholder 1.5, Garrett Anglemyer 1, Noah Blosser .5.
WARSAW 28, NORTHRIDGE 13
Scoring By Quarters
Northridge`13`0`0`0`—`13
Warsaw`0`14`7`7`—`28
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — Caid Lacey 5 run; run failed; 2:58.
N — Lacey 14 run; Cameron Graber kick; 1:11.
Second Quarter
W — Juan Jaramillio 5 run; Harrison Mevis kick; 8:56.
W — Jackson Dawson 18 pass from Keagan Larsh; Mevis kick; :09.
Third Quarter
W — Julius Jones 37 run; Mevis kick; 2:12.
Fourth Quarter
W — Larsh 34 run; Mevis kick; 2:50.
Team Statistics
`NR`War
Rush yards`163`269
Pass yards`176`41
Total yards`339`310
First downs`19`17
Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-2
Had intercepted`2`0
Penalties-yds`8-55`2-20
Individual Leaders
Northridge: Rushing — Caid Lacey 16-85, Oliver Eveler 7-45. Passing — Eveler 13-23-155 (2 int.), Jett Gott 2-2-21. Receiving — Gott 7-77, Breckin Judd 2-59, Austin Floria 4-24, Lacey 2-16.
Warsaw: Rushing — Julius Jones 7-101, Juan Jaramillio 26-100. Passing — Jaramillio 1-4-23, Keagan Larsh 1-2-18. Receiving — Larsh 1-23, Jackson Dawson 1-18.
WEST NOBLE 38, FAIRFIELD 6
Scoring By Quarters
West Noble`10`15`7`6`—`38
Fairfield`0`0`6`0`—`6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
WN — Julio Macias 34 field goal; 10:19.
WN — Brandon Pruitt 2 run; Coy Wolheter kick; 1:34
Second Quarter
WN — Josh Gross 27 pass from Kyle Mawhorter; Wolheter kick; 11:38.
WN — Punt blocked out of the end zone; 9:27.
WN — Raven Slone 2 run; run failed; 6:02.
Third Quarter
F — Cory Lantz 43 run; run failed; 11:07.
WN — Pruitt 4 run; Wolheter kick; 7:21.
Fourth Quarter
WN — Pruitt 1 run; kick blocked; 11:16.
Team Statistics
`WN`FF
Rush yards`254`150
Pass yards`82`58
Total yards`336`208
First downs`16`11
Fumbles lost`1`4
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`6-40`6-60
Individual Leaders
West Noble: Rushing — Brandon Pruitt 14-89, Josh Gross 6-64. Passing — Kyle Mawhorter 3-6-69, Gross 1-1-13.
Team: Rushing — Cory Lantz 12-45, Grant Thacker 4-36Carson Abramson 8-30. Passing — Lantz 5-7-57. Receiving — Nolin Sharick 3-34, Quinn Kitson 2-24.
