Two weekend wins has Jimtown at 4-0

The Jimtown basketball team improved to 4-0 over the weekend, topping Northern Indiana Conference rival New Prairie 55-44 on Friday, before handling Argos 60-31 on Saturday in a non-conference battle.
On Friday, Preston Phillips scored 18 points and Bill Pawlak added 16 to lead the Jimmies past New Prairie. A 13-5 edge in the third quarter helped Jimtown take a 40-28 advantage into the fourth quarter. Phillips added eight boards and three blocks for Jimtown, while Clay Campbell chipped in 10 points.
Pawlak (18) and Phillips (14) again led the way against Argos, as Jimtown raced to a 35-8 halftime advantage and cruised to the victory. Brayden Rice had six assists against the Dragons.
The Jimmies will play at NorthWood on Tuesday.
• GOSHEN 55, SB ST. JOSEPH 50: Sophomore Drew Hogan scored a career-high 26 points, to lead the unbeaten RedHawks past St. Joe.
Jarah Byler added 10 points for Goshen (4-0). The RedHawks used a 22-15 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from an 18-18 halftime tie.
• NORTHWOOD 49, FAIRFIELD 40: Trent Edwards scored 18 points and teammate Brock Flickinger added 14, as the Panthers improved to 5-1 with the non-conference win.
The Panthers led 25-24 at the half, before outscoring Fairfield 13-3 in the third quarter to take command.
Cade Gall had 11 points and Nolin Sharick 10 for the Falcons.
• LAKELAND 43, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 33: Despite 12 points from Beck Willems and 10 rebounds apiece from Ethan Brown and Jacob Plank, the Bruins fell to 1-3 with the loss.
Brayden Bontrager scored a game-high 23 points for Lakeland, hitting 12 of his 19 free throw attempts.
FRIDAY
LAPORTE 71, ELKHART MEMORIAL 68: Garrott Ott-Large scored on a three-point play with four seconds remaining on Friday, to give LaPorte the non-conference win and hand Memorial it's first loss of the season.
The Chargers' Brackton Miller tied the game with a 3-point shot with 11 seconds left, before Ott-Large hit the game-winner.
Miller topped Memorial with 22 points, while Malachi Emmons added 18 and D'Arjon Lewis 13.
Ott-Large totaled 17 points to lead the 3-2 Slicers, who jumped out to a 26-19 first quarter lead.
FW BLACKHAWK 74, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 37: The defending state champion (Class 1A) Braves raced out to a 21-12 first quarter lead and weren't threatened the rest of the way.
Zane Burke scored 24 points to lead Fort Wayne Blackhawk, which is No. 3-ranked in Class 2A and owns a 3-0 record.
For ECA, which stands at 1-4, Bryce Coursen scored 11 points and Chuck Maxwell added 10.
GOSHEN 55, SB ST. JOSEPH 50
ST. JOSEPH: JR Konieczny 23, C. Hatekevitch 9, J. Futa 8, W. Terry 6, C. Litka 2, P. Campbell 2, J. Megyese 0, A. O'Dell 0, J. Driscoll 0, J. O'Dell 0. Totals: 19 6-7 50.
GOSHEN: Drew Hogan 28, Jarah Byler 10, Blak Wiess 6, Zack Barker 5, Quinn Bechtel 4, Zane Barker 2, Isaac Swatzky 0, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 0, Ryan Harmelink 0. Totals: 19 15-19 55.
St. Joe`11`7`15`17`—`50
Goshen`16`2`22`15`—`55
3-point goals: St. Joe (6) - Hatekevitch 3, Konieczny 2, Futa; Goshen (2) - Hogan 2. Rebounds: St. Joe (26) - Terry 8, Konieczny 6; Goshen (24) - Byler 8, Hogan 7. Assists: St. Joe (11) - Litka 4, Konieczny 3; Goshen (10) - Byler 3. Steals: St. Joe (10) - Konieczny 5, Litka 2; Goshen (5) - Bechtel 2. Total fouls: St. Joe 19, Goshen 13. Fouled out - Hatekevitch. Records: St. Joe 4-1, Goshen 4-0. JV: St. Joe 40, Goshen 22.
NORTHWOOD 49, FAIRFIELD 40
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 0, Dalton Cripe 5, Justin Bontrager 0, Riley Behles 0, Nolin Sharick 10, Cade Gall 11, Bryce Willard 6, Owen Miller 8. Totals: 16 2-4 40.
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raasch 5, Brock Flickinger 14, Ben Vincent 2, Trent Edwards 18, Jamarr Jackson 0, Cooper Wiens 10, Jason Borkholder 0, Josh Stratford 0. Totals: 16 13-17 49.
Fairfield`11`13`3`13`—`40
NorthWood`12`13`13`11`—`49
3-point goals: Fairfield (6) - Willard 2, Miller 2, Gall, Cripe; NorthWood (4) - Flickinger 2, Wiens 2. Rebounds: Fairfield (13) - Sharick 6; NorthWood (22) - Borkholder 5. Assists: Fairfield (9) - Behles 3, Sharick 3; NorthWood (9) - Vincent 3. Steals: Fairfield (8) - Bontrager 3, Sharick 2, Gall 2; NorthWood (11) - Edwards 5. Total fouls: Fairfield 17, NorthWood 13. Fouled out - Gall, Jackson. Records: Fairfield 1-4, NorthWood 5-1.
JIMTOWN 60, ARGOS 31
JIMTOWN: Preston Phillips 14, Clay Campbell 8, Bill Pawlak 18, Blake Garretson 4, Brayden Rice 9, Hunter Konrath 0, Beau Barhams 7, Ethan Allen 0. Totals: Jimtown 24 7-9 60.
ARGOS: Sam Manikowski 9, Michael Richard 3, Jeremiah Riddle 13, Owen Nifong 6. Total: 31
Jimtown`18`17`10`15`–`60
Argos`6`1`12`11`–`31
3-point goals: Jimtown (5) – Pawlak 4, Barhams. Turnovers: Jimtown 5. Record: Jimtown 4-0.
LAKELAND 43, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 33
BETHANY: Beck Willems 12, Tristen Moore 6, Caleb Shenk 6, Jack VonGunten 4, Mason Closson 3, Ethan Boyer 2, Jacob Plank 0, Evan Bown 0. Totals: 13 2-7 33.
LAKELAND: Brayden Bontrager 23, Bracey Shepard 8, Mason Douglas 5, Brayden Yoder 3, Kolton Taylor 3, Carson Aldrich 1, Colton Isaacs 0. Totals: 11 17-30 43
Bethany`4`16`5`8`—`33
Lakeland`12`8`11`12`—`43
3-point goals: Bethany (5) – Moore 2, Willems, Closson, Shenk; Lakeland (4) – Bontrager, Shepard, Souglas, Taylor. Total fouls: Bethany 19, Lakeland 10. Turnovers: Bethany 14, Lakeland 7.
FRIDAY
JIMTOWN 55, NEW PRAIRIE 44
JIMTOWN: Beau Barhams 5, Bill Pawlak 16, Clay Campbell 10, Preston Phillips 18, Brayden Rice 2, Hunter Konrath 4, Blake Garretson 0. Totals 22 7-9 55
NEW PRAIRIE: Derek Daniels 3, Tanner Moreno 2, Chase Ketterer 10, Rylan McBride 6, Grady Lapczynski 3, Braydon Flagg 18, Hunter Smith 2.
Jimtown`14`13`13`15`—`55
New Prairie`12`11`5`16`—`44
Records: Jimtown 3-0 (2-0 NIC), NP 2-3 (0-2 NIC).
LAPORTE 71, ELKHART MEMORIAL 68
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon Lewis 13, Brackton Miller 22, Rodney Gates 0, Lashawn Brown 0, Titus Rodgers 3, Damaron Anderson 2, Malachi Emmons 18, Brandon Brooks 10. Totals: 24 9-12 68.
LAPORTE: Garrot Ott-Large 17, Carson Crass 14, Ethan Osowski 12, Zach Bragg 1, Micha Spatt 0, Grant Gresham 9, Mason Schrader 8, Grant Ott-Large 10. Totals: 25 14-20 71.
Memorial`19`12`18`19`—`68
LaPorte`26`9`17`19`—`71
3-point goals: Memorial (11) – Miller 6, Lewis 3, Emmons 2; LaPorte (7) – Osowoski 4, Ga. Ott-Lewis 3. Total fouls: Memorial 18, LaPorte 15. Turnovers: Memorial 11, LaPorte 15. Rebounds: Memorial (33) – Anderson 7; LaPorte (32) – Gresham 10. Records: Memorial 3-1, LaPorte 3-2. JV: LaPorte 59, Memorial 57.
FW BLACKHAWK 74, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 37
BLACKHAWK: Zane Burke 24, Marcus Davidson 17, Caleb Furst 14, Jacob Boyer 5, Callan Wood 4, Gage Sefton 4, Andrew McIntosh 2, Josh Furst 2, Jaylen Morris 2.
ECA: Bryce Coursen 11, Chuck Maxwell 10, Luke Burns 8, Matt Burns 6, Aaron Buckles 2.
Blackhawk`21`14`26`13`—`74
ECA`12`8`9`8`—`37
Records: Blackhawk 3-0, ECA 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.