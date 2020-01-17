'The Pit' awaits Raiders for a key NLC contest

Two teams looking for consistency will do battle Friday night in a key Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game.
The Northridge Raiders will make the trip to Nappanee to face NorthWood at 'The Panther Pit' in what shapes up as an intriguing game between two of the conference favorites.
Northridge has opened the conference season 2-0 after beating Warsaw at home last Friday. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 1-1, with a loss to Plymouth (also 2-0) and a victory over Wawasee.
The Raiders are 6-5 and broke a three-game losing streak by topping Warsaw.
"We are looking for consistency in a lot of areas,'' Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. "There are times when we've gotten off to good starts and then the momentum just stopped and there are other days when we struggle at first then have to try and fight back. We need to have a sense of urgency all the time and put four good quarters together.''
NorthWood is 9-3 this season, but they have had several games where they've struggled to score the basketball – especially from 3-point range. In back-to-back games against Jimtown (low scoring win) and Plymouth (loss), NorthWood was 1-19 from behind the arc.
Nonetheless, Wolf is happy with where the Panthers are.
"I have been very pleased with the leadership of our seniors and experienced players,'' Wolf said. "We're continuing to make progress and I'm really enjoying coaching this group of guys. They play the game very unselfishly and really step-up to accept the challenges in front of them.''
The challenge on Friday will be finding a way to slow down an explosive Northridge offense, which features strong 3-point shooting from guards Sam Smith and Carter Stoltzfus, along with a talented big man in 6-foot-6 senior Alex Stauffer.
"They are a very good basketball team and they've played in a lot of big games the past few years,'' Wolf said of Northridge. "We've played well defensively this season, but we'll have to take it to another level against the inside-outside combination and the multiple ways Northridge can score.
"One of the keys will be realizing that they're going to score because they're so good offensively, but not getting down when it happens. We'll just need to keep fighting.''
Junior Trent Edwards is leading the Panthers in scoring so far this season, while the backcourt of Brock Flickinger and Ben Vincent is an experienced duo capable of scoring in double figures. Sophomores Jamarr Jackson and Cooper Wiens have also played well, while freshman Ian Raasch continues to improve.
NorthWood could be shorthanded on Friday, as senior Jason Borkholder continues to recover from a head injury he suffered against Wawasee last weekend.
"It was a very tough fall and we are taking everything very seriously,'' Wolf said. "He hasn't practiced this week and if he's not healthy, we're certainly not going to push him to play.''
On thing Radeker knows for sure, even though this will be his first trip to NorthWood as a head coach, 'The Pit' will be rocking.
"I have know doubt the atmosphere will be tremendous,'' Radeker said. "Anytime you go on the road in the Northern Lakes Conference it's a challenge and playing at NorthWood will be no exception. We know their fans will be coming out to support them, but I'm confident we'll have a good turnout too. It should be a lot of fun.''
The Plymouth Pilgrims, the only other unbeaten in the NLC, will host Concord on Friday.
• GOSHEN-WARSAW: Two other teams hoping to avoid a second NLC loss will meet in Warsaw, as the Goshen RedHawks will face the Tigers with both teams sporting 1-1 marks in the conference.
Coach Michael Wohlford's RedHawks improved to 7-3 overall last Friday with a conference victory over Concord. Goshen also owns a win over No. 2 (Class 3A) South Bend St. Joseph earlier in the season.
Goshen is led by the one-two punch of sophomore guard Drew Hogan and senior forward Zack Barker. Hogan, who has moved to the shooting guard spot after starting at the point as a freshman, is averaging 14.9 points-a-game – which includes a career-high 28 against St. Joe. Meanwhile, in his first year as a starter, Barker is close behind Hogan at 13.9 a game and he had a career high 26 in a victory over South Bend Clay.
Meanwhile the 8-3 Tigers have six players averaging between 10.1 and 6.2 points, led by senior Blake Marsh. In addition to their loss to Northridge last Friday, the Tigers have lost to Homestead and Culver Academy.
FRIDAY
Bremen at Elkhart Central, NS (C)
Elkhart Memorial at Wawasee (C)
Concord at Plymouth (C)
Northridge at NorthWood (C)
Goshen at Warsaw (C)
Smith Academy at Bethany Christian
SATURDAY
LaVille at Elkhart Memorial, NS
Penn at New Prairie (C)
NS: North Side Gym
C: Conference game
