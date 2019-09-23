DUNLAP — Being a football player at Concord High School, Braedon Taylor experiences the excitement of playing in front of big crowds on Friday nights.
When the uniform comes off, Taylor lives a life unlike any other student.
The Concord senior is preparing to be an airplane pilot.
About a month ago, Taylor started taking flight lessons three days a week. He took his first solo flight last Wednesday at Goshen Municipal Airport.
"It went pretty good," said Taylor. "I was a little nervous at first. I just tried to put my training into use and after I did that things went pretty easy. It's pretty ordinary and it's like having a flight instructor up there with you. I felt comfortable in the environment I was in."
Taylor said that to get a pilots license you must have 40 hours in a plane. Part of those hours are 20 to 25 mile cross country flights with a landing on an airport outside of that range, several hours on solo flights and a certain amount of hours when it comes to nighttime flights.
"The biggest challenge is knowing all the regulations," Taylor said. "Personally, it's like driving a car when the hardest part is knowing the road signs and knowing the regulations of what to do and not to do.
"My flight instructor told me that I could get my license before Thanksgiving."
At a very young age, Taylor got introduced to flying and was fascinated.
"When I was seven or eight years old I flew from South Bend to Chicago's O'Hare Airport out to Colorado," Taylor said. "I was sitting in a window seat. When you take off the G's sink your body down in a seat. The landscape outside looks smaller and smaller. I looked out the window and said, 'wow'. I was in awe."
Taylor also grew fond of flying through his mother Cathy.
"It helps that my mom works for a charter company at the Goshen Airport," Taylor said. "I'm always out there. I've also worked at New Horizons Aviation out of the Goshen airport.
"I've been around aviation since I was very young and I love to travel. Flying and traveling go hand and hand with each other."
Braedon's father (Herman) was a little nervous when he found out that his son wanted to be a pilot.
"He's no fan of heights," Taylor said about his father. "But my whole family is wishing the best for me and been very supportive.
"My mom jokes that when I get my license I should take her out to eat. A couple of the airports in the area have restaurants and I would fly her to them. A couple of times my mom has mentioned when I gain more experience and can fly bigger aircrafts that we should fly to the Carolinas for a weekend getaway."
Friends have fun with Taylor when it comes to his flying career.
"Some of my closest friends see a plane in the sky and joke around and ask me what type of plane it is," Taylor said. "They expect me to know everything when it comes to planes. Most think my flying is pretty cool. To my knowledge I'm the only student at Concord working towards a private pilots license."
Along with being a wide receiver and the holder on PAT's and field goals for the football team, Taylor plays basketball and baseball.
Taylor was asked which is more dangerous, football or being a pilot.
"I think both are pretty dangerous in their own way," Taylor said. "You're up several 1,000's of feet in a plane and if you don't make the right decision you can crash. In football, if you take one wrong hit you can get seriously hurt. But you can't look at it like that. You just have to live your life to the fullest and go with it."
Taylor owns a 3.5 grade-point average and is planning on majoring in Aviation Science in college. Schools he is looking at our Western Michigan, Indiana State, Bowling Green and Vincennes.
Concord football coach Craig Koehler found out at a parent-teacher conference a year ago that Taylor wanted to be a pilot.
"It's a unique career choice," said Koehler. "It requires a huge time commitment and discipline ... things that are taught in football. Hopefully, he's taken those things from our program.
"He's never been a kid I've had to worry about academically or socially. He fits that mold of someone that's pretty focused and knowing what he wants to do. I would be surprised if he doesn't attain that goal of being a pilot."
Basketball coach Derrick DeShone found out through social media that Taylor had his first solo flight last week.
"I tweeted out a congratulations to him," said DeShone said. "It's unique for someone his age to have the opportunity to have a solo flight. He knows what he wants to do and has a plan for his career. A lot of kids his age are just trying to figure things out when it comes to what college to attend and when it comes to their careers. He has known that being a pilot is what he wants to do for his career.
"I think his personality fits with being a pilot. He doesn't get too high or too low. He has a stoic and steady demeanor and a nice toughness to go with that.
"He has great parents that have done an awesome job with him. He's a great kid, who's going to have a great career as husband, father and pilot."
DeShone might someday be a passenger in a plane flown by Taylor.
"I've joked with (athletic director) Dave Preheim that the next time we take a trip to a warm weather place (Taylor) can be our pilot," DeShone said.
