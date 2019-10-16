Stunning comeback keys Memorial victory

GOSHEN — Led by a stunning comeback in game two, Elkhart Memorial's volleyball team upended Goshen, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, in opening round action Tuesday at the Class 4 sectional at Goshen High School.
The Crimson Chargers (18-14) advance to play Northridge (11-20) in semifinal action on Saturday at 11 a.m.
In second round action on Thursday, two-time defending sectional champion Penn (25-6) meets Elkhart Central (16-8) at 6 p.m. and Concord (8-18) faces defending sectional champion Warsaw (24-7) around 8 p.m. The winner of Thursday's matches play in the second semifinal on Saturday around 1 p.m. The championship match will take place at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Memorial erased a 23-13 deficit in game two.
Trailing 23-14, Margaret Wiegand started serving for the Crimson Chargers and she wouldn't relinquish her position on the court.
Her four aces and a kill each from Kendrea Randles and Olivia Gonsoski fueled a remarkable ending in game two. Wiegand's fourth ace sealed a 25-23 game two win for Memorial.
"She's been a four-year starter for us so she's mentally tough," said Memorial coach Jacquie Rost about Wiegand. "She's someone you definitely want serving in that situation."
With her team struggling, Rost called timeouts with her team trailing 11-6 and 18-10.
"I think technically we really increased our serving and got them our of their system a little bit," Rost said. "That made a huge difference right away. They weren't attacking with the same intensity that they had shown before.
"I think mentally our team kind of decided to get back into the game. I said to them I didn't care if we had to go 30 (to win the game). I wanted them to push. I wasn't OK about giving up the set. Sometimes you say something and it clicks with your team. They embraced it and ran with it so I'm grateful."
During the furious Memorial rally, Goshen coach Doug West called timeouts with his team holding leads of 23-17 and 23-20.
"Runs happen and that's happened before in my coaching career and it will happen again for sure," said West. "You're telling your team to stay on it. We just couldn't finish.
"Hats off to that server (Wiegand). She took us out of system with her serving. That was a great moment for her to help their team succeed."
Goshen shook off the great disappointment from losing the second half and won the third game, 25-21. The RedHawks never trailed in the game and went on a 4-0 run to take a 21-16 lead. Kathryn Detweiler's kill clinched the game for Goshen.
"I was so proud of our team to come back and win that third game," West said. "It was fun to watch our team excel like that."
Goshen couldn't maintain its strong play into the fourth game, as once again the inability to return Memorial serves cost the RedHawks. Behind three aces from Madie Boomershine and one each from Kendrea Randles and Margaret Wiegand, the Crimson Chargers jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the third game.
That lead grew to 14-6 after Memorial got a kill from Brooklyn Edgerton. Goshen pulled within 15-12, but wouldn't get any closer, as Elizabeth Wiegand clinched the game and the match for the Crimson Charger with her kill.
"I told our team in the locker room (before the match) that this is the real season," Rost said. "That everything up to this point was just preparation. It's all about winning now. You win or you go home and turn in your uniform. This is a group that has grown a ton. They like being together and we like coaching them. You want to win so you can have more days together."
It was a balanced offensive attack for Memorial, which was led in kills by Edgerton, who finished with 10. Felisha Campanello added seven and Kaitlin Presswood had six.
Goshen got a great match from Brynn Shoup-Hill and Detweiler. Shoup-Hill totaled 14 kills and Detweiler added nine.
"To Goshen's credit they came back and won that third set," Rost said. "Brynn Shoup-Hill is a freak athlete. I don't have anyone that is reaching as high as her."
During the regular season, Memorial beat Northridge, 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17.
"(Northridge) presents similar frustrations for us," Rost said. "They have that one dominant attacker in Molly Brown. She's doesn't hit in the middle. She hits outside. If her timing is good she's hitting above our block. We have to make sure we're set and ready to go right or left or front and back. I like our chances when we're serving tough and when we're communicating on the court."
ELKHART MEMORIAL DEF. GOSHEN 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16
Central leaders: Aces - Margaret Wiegand 6, Madie Boomershine 5, Jackie Fernandez 2. Assists - Boomershine 29, Margaret Wiegand 12. Kills - Brooklyn Edgerton 10, Felisha Campanello 7, Kaitlin Presswood 6, Olivia Gonsoski 4, Kendrea Randles 2, Megan Huys 2, Elizabeth Wiegand 2. Blocks - Campanello 9, Randles 7, Huys 2, Edgerton 2, Presswood 2, Gonsoski 2. Digs - Alexis Curry 9, Emily Anderson 6, Jackie Fernandez 5, Margaret Wiegand 4, Boomershine 4.
Goshen leaders: Aces - Brynn Shoup-Hill 3. Assists - Megan Gallagher 15. Kills - Shoup-Hill 14, Kathryn Detweiler 9, Lizzy Kirkton 2. Blocks - Shoup-Hill 4, Detweiler 2. Digs - Detweiler 13, Sage Christner 12, Sophie Kirkton 8, Gallagher 7.
Records: Memorial 18-14, Goshen 18-13.
