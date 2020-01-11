Strong first half lifts Goshen past Concord

DUNLAP — Two dunks by Zack Barker highlighted a strong half by Goshen's boys basketball team Friday against Concord.
Generating easy baskets was much more of a challenge for the Minutemen, as Concord remained winless after falling to the RedHawks, 60-33, in Northern Lakes Conference action.
"We're still trying to find our way on how to get the ball in the basket," said Concord coach Derrick DeShone, who team fell to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in the NLC. "There's times it's getting better and there were times through stretches tonight that we kind of got caught in the moment a little bit. This was probably the most fans we've played in front of this year."
Four sophomores – Jack D'Arcy, Andres Dixon, Amarion Moore, Zaven Koltookian – saw signifcant minutes for the Minutemen and the youth showed, especially in the first half.
Goshen took advantage of Concord's inexperience and raced out to a 12-0 first quarter lead and a 26-7 halftime lead.
"That put us in a hole," DeShone said about the first half. "We're not a team that's a play from behind team. Two of our sophomores played freshman basketball last year so every game is a new experience for these kids. Tonight, we got down 12-0 and then it was a dogfight.
"Goshen's really good. No. 3 (Drew Hogan) is good and they've got three seniors who do their jobs and fit in nicely. They shot the ball really well tonight."
Goshen, which improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference, showed early that it wouldn't overlook a struggling Concord squad.
Over the first 16 minutes, the RedHawks shot 61-percent from the field (11-of-18), forced the Minutemen to miss 10 of their 13 shots and made Concord turn the ball over 11 times, with eight of those miscues coming in the first quarter.
Barker's steal and dunk gave Goshen a 7-0 lead with 4:28 left in the first and his second dunk came as time expired in the second quarter. Quinn Bechtel's steal and pass set up the dunk.
"We were locking in defensively from the beginning," said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford. "Our kids knew their assignments. We had some really good offensive possessions and I don't think we turned it over very much.
"It's really a focused group of kids. Kids that know what they need to do and then they perform. This truly is a group that is better than the individual parts. It's a cohesive unit and it's eight kids that practice well every day. It's eight kids that come to pregame warmups and they're locked in."
In an attempt to calm down his inexperienced team, DeShone called a two timeouts in the first quarter.
"I just wanted them to relax," DeShone said. "We're young and getting caught up in the moment. I'm just trying to get them to re-focus."
Barker scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Goshen, while Hogan added 19 points. Hogan and teammate Ryan Harmelink each hit three 3-pointers.
"Zack Barker is just a really good athlete," Wohlford said. "He's come into his own offensively. He was kind of a late bloomer physically as far as being strong. He's just had a great season. Zack is a very good rebounder and he's very difficult to defend because of his length.
"Drew Hogan is just a really hard working kid that does everything the right way. I'm not surprised by Drew's play this year. It was something we definitely needed."
Concord found some rhythm offensively in the second half, as the Minutemen made 10 of their 19 shots and turned the ball over only six times.
Gavin Smith was Concord's lone double figure scorer with 10 points.
"Gavin knows that he has to be mentally tough and be a player for us," DeShone said. "He doesn't have to make a shot to do that. How he cuts and things he does will open others up."
GOSHEN 60, CONCORD 33
GOSHEN: Zack Barker 5 5-9 20, Jarah Byler 2 3-4 7, Blak Wiess 2 0-0 4, Quinn Bechtel 0 0-0 0, Drew Hogan 7 2-3 19, Ryan Harmelink 3 0-0 9, Zane Barker 0 0-0 0, Tommy Cartagena Garcia 0 0-0 0, Deecon Hill 0 1-2 1, Isaac Sawatzky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-39 (.538), 11-18 (.611), 60.
CONCORD: Zaven Koltookian 2 0-0 4, Payton Fish 1 1-2 3, Braedon Taylor 3 0-0 7, Paxton Starrett 1 1-2 4, Jack D'Arcy 1 0-0 2, Amarion Moore 0 0-0 0, Gavin Smith 4 0-0 10, Griffin Swartout 1 1-3 3. Totals: 13-32 (.406), 3-7 (.428), 33.
Scoring By Quarters
Goshen`12`14`15`19`—`60
Concord`0`7`15`11`—`33
3-point goals: Goshen (7) - Hogan 3, Harmelink 3, Zach Barker; Concord (4) - Smith 2, Starrett, Taylor. Rebounds: Goshen (20) - Zach Barker 8; Concord (18) - Koltookian 8. Turnovers: Goshen 7, Concord 17. Steals: Goshen (8) - Zach Barker 2, Hogan 2; Concord (1). Total fouls: Goshen 11, Concord 19. Fouled out - none. Records: Goshen 7-3 (1-1 NLC), Concord 0-8 (0-2 NLC). JV: Concord 29, Goshen 28.
