Stoltzfus, Stauffer lead Raiders past Goshen

GOSHEN — Northridge boys basketball coach Scott Radeker couldn't have drawn it up better.
Facing unbeaten Goshen in their Northern Lakes Conference opener, the Raiders buried the RedHawks with 3-pointers in the first half and them pounded them with 6-foot-7 Alex Stauffer in the second.
Throw in a strong defensive effort from a very focused and experienced Northridge team and you had Goshen coach Michael Wohlford's worst nightmare.
The final score was 73-38 in favor of the Raiders, as Radeker's long-distance bombers hit 12-of-23 from 3-point range, while Stauffer went off for 22 points.
"I thought we came out really focused tonight and put our best four quarters of the season together,'' Radeker said. "We have a team full of shooters and when we're on like we were tonight, we're extremely dangerous. When they had to step out to try and stop our 3's, our guys were able to find Alex in the paint and they had trouble guarding him there.''
"Northridge was the better basketball team tonight,'' Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. "I thought we were ready to play tonight, but they're just so tough to defend with all the weapons they have. We wanted to help on Stauffer, but the guy we chose to back off a little hit three 3-points in the first quarter (Drew Gayler), which really got them going.''
After Goshen's Jarah Byler scored the game's first basket, Northridge reeled off nine straight points in less than three minutes. Then from 12-6 with 3:35 to play in the first quarter, Northridge scored the final nine points of the stanza – including a basket by Carter Stoltzfus just before the buzzer – to take a commanding 21-6 lead.
Gayler (9) and Stoltzfus (8) contributed 17 of the 21 Raider points.
"Our main goal coming into the game was to make them uncomfortable with our defense,'' Radeker said. "We saw on film that they've played mostly against man-to-man teams. So we really wanted to mix it up defensively and never let them get comfortable. I thought we did a good job of that and our 1-3-1 zone and press gave them trouble early.''
Northridge would force eight Goshen turnovers in the first half, many coming from the combination of Stoltzfus, Gayler and Sam Smith in the press.
"Northridge is an excellent defensive team,'' Wohlford said. "They're experienced and very aggressive and obviously we didn't react to it real well.''
The Raiders kept the offensive attack going in the second quarter, hitting three more shots from beyond the arc and pushing their lead to 38-12 at halftime.
Then it was Stauffer time.
With Goshen stepping out further to contest the 3-point shots, the Raiders found their big man single-teamed around the basket and Stauffer responded with 10 third quarter points as Northridge built it's lead to 57-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
"They had to get out on our shooters and that left Alex one-on-one,'' Radeker said. "I thought our guys did a great job getting him the basketball and he was able finish.''
For the game, Northridge shot 63% from the field and hit 12-of-23 from 3-point range. The teams combined to shoot just eight free throws (four apiece).
Stoltzfus was outstanding for the Raiders, backing Stauffer with 20 points (8-10 from the field) and finishing with six steals. Smith chipped in 11 points and Gayler 10 for the Raiders, now 4-2 on the year.
Drew Hogan led Goshen with 11 points, while Zack Barker finished with nine.
NORTHRIDGE 73, GOSHEN 38
NORTHRIDGE: Carter Stoltzfus 8-10 0-0 20, Sam Smith 4-7 0-0 11, Alex Stauffer 10-13 2-2 22, Drew Gayler 3-5 1-2 10, Cam Knepp 0-4 0-0 0, Clay Stoltzfus 2-3 0-0 4, Trevor Brown 2-3 0-0 6, Brandon Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Hochstetler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-46 3-4 73.
GOSHEN: Jarah Byler 4-9 0-0 8, Zack Barker 4-7 0-0 9, Drew Hogan 3-6 4-4 11, Quinn Bechtel 0-4 0-0 0, Blak Wiess 0-2 0-0 0, Zane Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Ryan Harmelink 2-4 0-0 4, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 1-1 0-0 2, Deecon Hill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-37 4-4 38.
Northridge`21`17`19`17`—`73
Goshen`6`6`13`13`—`38
3-point goals: Northridge (12-23) – Ca. Stoltzfus 4-6, Drew Gayler 3-4, Sam Smith 3-5, Trevor Brown 2-2; Goshen (4-14) – Harmelink 2-4, Hogan 1-3, Zack Barker 1-3. Turnovers: Goshen 12, Northridge 5. Total fouls: Northridge 6, Goshen 7. Records: Northridge 4-2 (1-0), Goshen 5-1 (0-1).
