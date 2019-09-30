Stillson's 67 earns medalist honors at regional

KENDALVILLE — NorthWood High School sophomore Cybil Stillson shot a 67 on Monday to earn medalist honors at the East Noble Girls Golf Regional, which was delayed from Saturday by wet conditions.
Stillson's great round left her one stroke better than Fort Wayne Luers' Madeleine Pape and two better than Homestead teammates Simone Senk and Morgan Dabagia.
Coach Adam Yoder's NorthWood squad earned a trip to this weekend's state finals in Carmel, by finishing second to Homestead on Monday. NorthWood finished with a 324, compared to a 282 for a strong Homestead team.
Penn will also go the the state finals after finishing third on Monday with a 333. The Kingsmen were led by senior Grace Szklarek, who shot a 70.
Northridge senior Ashley Brewster shot a 78 at the Noble Hawk Golf Course, earning a trip to the state finals as an individual. Brewster's teammate Braedyn O'Dell, who had reached the state finals the first three years of her high school career, fell just short this season with an 81.
Northridge finished fourth behind Penn with a 351, compared to the Kingsmen's 333. Concord was a strong sixth in the field, finishing with a 359, led by Gracie Tucker's 85.
IHSAA EAST NOBLE REGIONAL
Team scores: Homestead 282, NorthWood 324, Penn 333, Northridge 351, FW Dwenger 357, Concord 359, Leo 360, Wawasee 362, DeKalb 367, Columbia City 375, Marian 376, SB St. Joseph 376, Wabash 381, Warsaw 390, Bellmont 390, Huntington North 404, FW Wayne 419, Northfield 427.
Top five: Cybil Stillson (NorthWood) 67, Madeleine Pape FW Luers 68, Simone Senk (Homestead) 69, Morgan Dabagia (Homestead) 69, Grace Szklarek (Penn) 70.
NorthWood: Cybil Stillson 67, Breanna Goss 87, Kristen Schrock 83, Delaney Davis 87, Makenna Gall 92.
Penn: Lyvia Li 75, Grace Szklarek 70, Meghan Mounts 95, Kate Burnett 93, Makenna Jurkaties 93.
Northridge: Braedyn O'Dell 81, Ashley Brewster 78, Jules Weaver 89, Emily Mack 103, Isabela Lawrence 136.
Concord: Lauren Boessler 88, Gracie Tucker 85, Gabriella Sponseller 95, Evelyn Theinert 91, Rayna Boessler 106.
Local individuals: Jalee Nunemaker (Fairfield) 85, Courtney King (Memorial) 86, Lily Ball (Memorial) 96.
