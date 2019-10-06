Stillson, Panthers each finish sixth

CARMEL — The NorthWood girls golf team definitely made its presence known at the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals in Indianapolis over the weekend.
Coach Adam Yoder's squad finished in sixth place overall, while sophomore Cybil Stillson came home sixth as an individual. Both finishes are the best in NorthWood history in the two-day format.
Stillson shot a 75-74 for her two rounds and finished with a five-over 149, just seven strokes behind state champion Faith Johnson of Evansville North. Johnson shot a 69 on Saturday to post the win.
Stillson was the only golfer at the state finals to shoot an eagle, which came Friday on the 17th hole at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The talented sophomore had two birdies on Saturday, including one on the final hole of the tournament. She is just the second NorthWood golfer to finish in the top 10 at the state finals in the two-day format (Amy Thompson in 2009)
Sophomore Breanna Goss shot an 80 in Saturday's final round for NorthWood and only three other golfers have ever shot lower at the state finals ... Stillson, Thompson and Gina Yoder
NorthWood's total of 680 in the tournament is a program record, topping the 2018 mark of 697 when the team came home in 10th.
The Penn Kingsmen finished 15th at the state finals, but senior Grace Szklarek came home in a tie for 25th individually after shooting an 83 on Friday and a 79 Saturday.
Northridge senior Ashley Brewster finished in a tie for 56th as an individual with a two-round total of 176.
Homestead, ranked No. 2 all season, defeated No. 1 and defending state champion Evansville North by 15 strokes, to win the first girls golf title in school history. The champion Spartans had three golfers finish in the top nine overall.
