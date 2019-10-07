NorthWood sophomore golfer Cybil Stillson was selected Monday to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association's first team all-state team.
Stillson finished sixth with a five-over par 149 at last weekend's state finals at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. That performance helped the Panthers finish sixth as a team with a program-record 680.
Stillson, who was the only golfer at the state finals to shoot an eagle, joins Amy Thompson as the only Panther golfers to finish in the top 10 at the state finals. Thompson finished ninth in 2009.
Among the golfers joining Stillson on the all-state team are state champion Faith Johnson from Evansville North, who finished with a 142, along with a trio (Madison Dabagia, Morgan Dabagia and Simone Senk) from team champion Homestead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.