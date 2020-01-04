Still a sensation

Bronson Yoder is simply a football player, with no set position.
He filled many roles while being a standout at NorthWood High School.
In 2018, he was a finalist for Indiana's Mr Football Award, while playing running back, quarterback, safety and returning kicks.
Yoder carried the ball 230 times for 2,302 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also completed 26 of 42 passes for 427 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 139 yards and had two touchdowns.
Defensively, Yoder finished with 62 tackles, had seven interceptions and forced three fumbles. He returning three of his interceptions for touchdowns.
On special teams, Yoder returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.
That same versatility was on display during his first year of playing college football at William & Mary.
The 5-11, 195-pounder was listed on the depth chart for safety, kickoff returns, wide receiver, running back and quarterback.
"Starting kickoff returner Owen Wright fumbled during his first return of the season," said Yoder. "(Special teams) coach JZ (Josh Zidenberg) then gave me the opportunity to do kickoff returns."
That move certainly paid off as Yoder returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in a 38-10 win over Colgate on Sept. 14. Two weeks later, Yoder returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score in a 39-31 loss to Albany.
"The first return was suppose to be a right-side return," Yoder said. "The kick went to the left-side of the field. I ran into the back-side of my teammates and ran to the left for a touchdown. It was a broken play and I scored. The touchdown was crazy.
"The second touchdown against Albany was a counter left return. There was great blocking and room to run. It was ridiculous. It was the best blocking that I ever had on a return. I don't think I got touched at all. There was just wide open space."
Those touchdowns led to other positions on the football field for Yoder.
"Since I had some success returning kicks the coaches put me at wide receiver," Yoder said. "I was there for two weeks then I was switched to running back and Wildcat quarterback in some packages."
Yoder finished his freshman season with a team-high 1,347 all-purpose yards as a kickoff returner, rusher and receiver. Defensively, Yoder finished with seven tackles.
"My favorite position was being a kickoff returner," Yoder said. "That was a lot of fun. All the guys on that unit were awesome and super selfless. They provided some great blocking. It was great to be with that group.
"It was a great year and a great experience for me. I had decent accomplishments and I loved every second of it. I had no idea what would happen my first year of college football. I just wanted to help the program anyway I could. I would do the best I could at whatever role they gave me. I was lucky enough to make an impact this season."
Along with success, Yoder learned to cope with the challenges that college presents as an athlete and student.
"The biggest challenge in football was definitely the schemes," Yoder said. "As a safety, you have to know about every position on defense and where the line needs to line up and what coverage you need to be in. You don't realize how much more in depth college coverages are. Offensively, there are a lot more plays. It's definitley more mentally challenging at the college level."
Also challenging for Yoder was dealing with losses. The Tribe finished 5-7 in Yoder's freshman year. During his four years on NorthWood varsity football team the Panthers owned a 40-10 record.
"That definitely was a tough aspect for me," Yoder said about this year's record. "I hate losing. I don't have a lot of losing in my past. I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help up us win. You need to keep your teammates accountable and try to be a leader. You have to keep coming back each week and grind and try to get better."
As a student, Yoder finished with 3.0 grade-point average majoring in business.
"William & Mary is a prestigious school," Yoder said. "It's definitely harder as a student in college. It was kind of shell shock for me. I studied up to 12 hours for an exam. I didn't do that as much in high school. I was worried, but a lot of people say that your first semester in college is your toughest one."
Yoder has no regrets about choosing William & Mary.
"I whole heartedly believe that this is the right place for me," Yoder said. "School has gone really well. There are academic struggles, but we have tutors available to us. The social aspect is great and being on the football team is the best part for me."
Playing for the Tribe gave Yoder the opportunity to play in front of great atmospheres like the one this year at Virginia, which would go on to play in the Orange Bowl.
"That was an experience," Yoder said. "It was their home opener and the entire stands were packed. It was noisy and it was crazy compared to high school."
William & Mary will open up on the road next year at Stanford.
"It's going to be awesome and I can't wait for that," Yoder said.
It's still to be determined what positions that Yoder will play on the 2020 team.
"That wasn't shared during our exit meeting," he said. "Coach gave me options on what could happen. I'm assuming that I'll play safety. We're short at that position because we graduate two players that played the majority of the snaps at safety this past year.
"I think if I play safety I need to work on my footwork and learn how to drive to the ball as a tackler and be able to read whether it's a run or pass play. Wherever they put me, I'll need to improve my speed and strength in the offseason. I'll also need to study the playbook more."
Yoder, who lives in Goshen, isn't relaxing during his holiday break.
"I'm working for brother (Logan) who owns a business rehabbing houses," Yoder said. "We're doing that right now in South Bend. I've been working in construction since I was 13. It's not my favorite thing, but it's an easy job for me during break. There are flexible hours and it allows me to get a paycheck."
Yoder still pays close attention to the NorthWood football program.
"I went to the Warsaw game on fall break," he said. "I was in the area for a couple days. It was freezing.
"I talk to (NorthWood football coach) Nate (Andrews) all the time. I love that coaching staff."
