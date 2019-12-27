Stauffer leads Raiders to OT win

NOBLESVILLE — Alex Stauffer scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, as Northridge defeated defending Class 2A champion Andrean 50-45 in overtime on Friday in the opening round of the Noblesville Holiday Tournament.
The game was close throughout, with the Raiders outscoring Andrean 9-4 in the overtime to post the win.
Sam Smith backed Stauffer with 10 points, the only other Northridge player in double figures. Gabe Gillespie led Andrean with 11 points.
The Raiders will play defending Class 1A champ Fort Wayne Blackhawk at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. Blackhawk defeated Chesterton 67-56 on Friday.
NOBLESVILLE TOURNAMENT
NORTHRIDGE 50, ANDREAN 45, OT
ANDREAN: Gabe Gillespie 11, Deshon Burnett 7, Ben Jones 7, Daryl Flesher 7, Nick Flesher 7, Eric Goodes 4, Jake Anderson 2, Sahmian Cundiff 0. Totals: 19 3-3 45.
NORTHRIDGE: Alex Stauffer 23, Sam Smith 10, Clay Stoltzfus 7, Carter Stoltzfus 4, Cam Knepp 3, Drew Gayler 3, Trevor Brown 0, Brandon Miller 0. Totals: 19 5-8 50.
Andrean`12`9`11`9`4`—`45
Northridge`10`9`9`13`9`—`50
3-point goals: Northridge (7-23) – Smith 2, Cl. Stoltzfus 2, Stauffer, Knepp, Gayler; Andrean (4-14) – Burnett, Jones, D. Flesher, N. Flesher. Total fouls: Northridge 10, Andrean 12. Rebounds: Northridge (24) – Stauffer 8; Andrean (23) – Gillespie 6. Assists: Northridge (10) – Ca. Stoltzfus 5; Andrean (8) – Burnett 2. Turnovers: Northridge 10, Andrean 14. Records: Northridge 5-2, Andrean 3-4.
