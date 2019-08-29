Starting out right in the NLC

Week two of the high school football season is where you often see the most improvement from a team.
Two local coaches – Concord's Craig Koehler and Elkhart Memorial's Scot Shaw – are counting on just that.
The difference? The Minutemen are 1-0, while Memorial is 0-1.
The team's will meet up on Friday at Concord's Jake Field in the first Northern Lakes Conference game of the year.
Coming off a 17-14 victory over South Bend St. Joseph, Koehler knows his team will need to improve in several areas as the 2019 conference season opens.
"We know we have a lot to work on, but it's a lot better having to do that coming off a win rather than a loss,'' Koehler said. "I though we did some nice things against St. Joe, but we're still very inexperienced in a lot of spots and we made some schematic mistakes that we'll have to fix if this team is going to continue to develop.''
The most glaring change the Minutemen hope to make will be in the running game. Despite the precense of pre-season All-State running back Carter Neveraski, Concord ran the ball for negative two yards against St. Joe, including just two yards on three carries for Neveraski.
"We have to develop the run game,'' Koehler noted. "Our offensive line is very inexperienced on Friday nights and they struggled to run block on Friday and had some trouble blocking on on the perimeter in the passing game too. Overall, we need to take a step in a positive direction this week and that's everyone, not just the O line.''
Thankfully for Concord, senior quarterback Ethan Cain had a great night against the Indians, completing 24 of his 35 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. Ten of those completions went to Neveraski, as Koehler sees the senior's pass-catching ability as an extension of the running game.
"That's not a long-term solution by any means, but Ethan did a good job of finding Carter for some good gains,'' Koehler said. But if we don't develop balance offensively, we may win the games we're supposed to win, but not sure we'll be able to win the games we're not supposed to.''
Meawhile, Elkhart Memorial is coming off a 41-21 loss to arch-rival Elkhart Central in the annual Mangy Lion game last Friday.
The Chargers trailed a strong Central team 21-14 at halftime, before two quick touchdowns midway through the third quarter all but put the game away.
"The great thing about high school football is, every week is different,'' Shaw said. "Our kids know we could have played better and executed better against Central, but they're back at work this week and excited to get back on the field.''
Shaw and the Chargers received some good news earlier this week when junior halfback Derrick Woods returned to limited practice. Woods, who had a 74-yard touchdown run against Central, injured his knee in the second half and didn't return to the game. Shaw said he's about 70 percent sure the speedster will play against Concord.
"Memorial has tremendous team speed, in fact from top-to-bottom, they probably have more than we do,'' Koehler admitted. "We will have to tackle well on defense and have some success againt their running game in order to win. They have some really good skill players that had some trouble against the talent level at Central. I was also impressed with the way they come at you aggressively on the defensive side.
"We'll have our work cut out for us for sure. This is by far the best Memorial team I've seen on tape in my years here. Plus, they're more experienced than we are at most positions.''
Including the state tournament, Concord has won the last 19 games in the series, dating back to a 28-0 Charger victory in 2003.
So Shaw knows it won't be easy.
"We played St. Joe in our scrimmage and it looks like Concord played them a lot like we did,'' Shaw admitted. "Look, they're a good football team. Cain does a good job of throwing the ball and he looks healthy, Neveraski is one of the best backs we'll see and they have some speed at the receiver positions. We'll have to play well defensively and be a little more crisp offensively in order to win on Friday.
• NORTHWOOD-CHATARD: It was a game that caught the eyes of football fans throughout Indiana when it was announced last spring.
Things haven't changed much since.
On Friday at Jim Andrews Field, No. 4 (Class 4A) NorthWood will host No. 1 (3A) Indianapolis Chatard in a non-conference battle that should tell a lot about both teams.
Chatard takes the place of Fairfield on the Panthers' schedule, after the two teams decided to end their series. Fairfield will play Osceola Grace, a non IHSAA team, at home on Friday.
NorthWood opened with a solid 35-14 victory over rival Jimtown last Friday, while Chatard looked very strong in defeating No. 9 (3A) Brebeuf, 49-14.
In their win over Jimtown, the Panthers rushed for 275 yards, including 120 from first-time starting quarterback Nate Newcomer and 85 more from running back Jaden Miller. Newcomer also completed six of his 11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Chatard quarterback Kyle Cheek was 11-18 for 178 yards passing, while halfback Daylen Taylor rushed for 97 yards and scored four touchdowns.
The last time the team's met was 2005, when NorthWood defeated the Trojans, 7-0, to give the Panthers their only state championship. Chatard had beaten NorthWood for state titles in 1998 and 2003.
The NorthWood-Chatard game will be the Channel 46 Game of the Week and will be broadcast at 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY
Elkhart Memorial at Concord (C)
Elkhart Central at Goshen
Jimtown at SB Washington (C)
Ind. Chatard at NorthWood
Osceola Grace at Fairfield
SB St. Joseph at Northridge, 7:30
LaPorte at Penn, 7:30
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted.
