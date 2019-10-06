MIDDLEBURY — Since last October, Northridge High School goaltender Hope Stacker has had one thing on her mind.
Help her Raiders team earn a shot at Penn in the state tournament.
Last fall, after a record-breaking year for the 2018 Raiders, Hope and her twin sister Leah – a top defensive player for the Raiders – had to miss a regional match-up against Valparaiso to be in her sister Brittany's wedding in Tennessee.
Northridge lost the game 4-1 to the Vikings, which prevented a matchup against the two-time defending state champion Kingsmen
"It was definitely tough, but I had no second thoughts either ... I was going to be there for my sister,'' Stacker said. "My dad looked into several different options, including renting a plane, but none of them really made sense. It was heartbreaking, especially for the seniors that I had grown up playing with. But, now I'm hoping to get a second chance ''
Ironically, the Raiders may not have gotten to the regional if it weren't for a diving save by Stacker against Elkhart Central in a sudden death shootout in the sectional semifinals.
"That was such an incredible moment for our team because we knew what a great team Central had,'' Stacker said. "I knew I wouldn't be able to be there for the regional, so I really wanted to step-up and make a play for our team to at least allow us to get to the next round. It truly was a blessing from God to be in that position.'
The 2018 Raiders would edge Goshen in the sectional final game, before the loss to Valpo – which was just the second defeat of the year for Northridge.
As the 2019 season opened, Northridge had lost it's three top scorers to graduation from last season – including all-time leader Ariana Stoltzfus – to graduation. The schedule was also brutally tough (Carroll, Valparaiso, Evansville North and Penn) and coach Chris Malott's team dropped their first four games.
But Stacker insists she wasn't worried.
"I knew what our team was capable of and I believed we would be fine,'' Stacker admitted. "We knew going in that we could be 0-4, but I believe those early games shaped us and helped us to play the kind of soccer we wanted to play. Our dynamic is much different now, plus, we know we could see some of those teams in the tournament.
After drawing a first-round bye in the Class 3A Penn Sectional, Northridge will open state tournament play on Thursday against Elkhart Memorial. They'll enter the tournament with a 9-5-2 record.
"Facing Penn in August didn't matter as much to me as the sectional will,'' Stacker admitted. "We know we have to beat a good Memorial team to get to the finals this week and then maybe see Penn in the finals ... that's the game I'm really looking forward to playing.''
"If we can beat Memorial, it's possible we could play Penn for the championship,'' Malott said. "But the sectional is always tough and you can never take previous scores into account. Teams will bring different formations and look much different than they did earlier in the year. So having Hope's experience in goal will be big for us.''
For Malott, who took over the reigns of the Northridge program this season, having a talented All-State candidate in goal has been a big asset for a team that tied Warsaw for the Northern Lakes Conference title.
"She has great size, is very athletic and has good vision on the ball,'' Malott said of what makes Stacker such a good goalie. "She's quick to see what's going on, her mechanics are very good, as are her reflexes and hand-to-eye coordination.
"It really helps our defense to have a keeper with her experience and ability ... they can make a mistake and know Hope is back there. Plus, so many girls in the area know Hope and know what she can do in goal, so you don't see a lot of teams taking shots from 20 yards out against her. I think her presence helps keep offenses at bay.''
Stacker is one of four captains for the Raiders this season, which is a position the two-year starter relishes.
"I believe I'm a leader, but I have never wanted to be pressured to be a leader,'' Stacker said. "But I definitely think it's one of my roles this season and I've looked forward to it. I like to think I've done a decent job at being an encouraging leader for our team.''
"I really think Hope has stepped up and done a great job of pushing the girls, while also raising the team up,'' Malott admitted. "Those opening four games have made us who we are and having Hope back there leading has been great. She also leads off the field, which has been just as important for us.''
Whatever happens in the next week, Stacker has her immediate future mapped out. She has committed to play soccer at Indiana Wesleyan and plans on majoring in sports ministry.
"I went on a missions trip last summer to Brazil and we worked on using soccer to reach people for Christ,'' Stacker said. "My ultimate goal is to start my own Upwards soccer program in other countries to teach the game and minister to others.''
