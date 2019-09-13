The kicking game is becoming an offensive weapon for local high school football teams.
A little sharing with the boys soccer teams has opened up opportunities on Friday nights for several athletes.
Elkhart Central's Bryan Ramirez, Concord's Ariel DeLaPaz, Jimtown's Isaac Daniels and NorthWood's Jerson Sanchez are among the athletes booming kicks for the high school football and soccer teams.
Daniels is 7-for-7 on PAT's and has hit a 43-yard field goal, while Sanchez is 8-for-9 on PAT's.
Ramirez, who's a senior, is punting and kicking for the Blue Blazers. He's averaging 40 yards on his six punts and he connected on his lone field goal attempt, which was a 41-yarder, last Friday in Central's 36-7 win over Jimtown.
"I slipped after I kicked the ball," said Ramirez about the field goal. "I felt I had made good contact and that it had the distance to make it through the goal posts.
"My teammates were very happy for me. The holder (Cameron Wiltfong) helped me up after I fell. I think he was more excited than I was after I made the kick.
"I think I can kick the ball 55 to 60 yards. My goal is to beat the school-record that I think is 47-48 yards."
Ramirez, who plays center and attacking-mid for the soccer team, scored 17 goals in 18 games as a sophomore. He didn't play football last year because of a broken foot he suffered during the summer in a club soccer match.
"I wanted to do both (football and soccer) last year, but because of the broken foot I couldn't play football," Ramirez said. "At the end of last year I played in five soccer games.
"This past summer I got to talking with some football players and they told me it would be fun for me to play football and I decided to go for it.
"It has gone great. It's a different atmosphere compared to soccer. Usually during a soccer game there's around a 100 people at games. There is a lot more at football games. It's very different.
Ramirez credits soccer for helping him develop a strong leg.
"I kick a soccer ball pretty hard," Ramirez said. "My family played soccer and it has been passed down from generations.
"I've played soccer my whole life and that's my sport, but football is a very fun sport to play. In college, I'm leaning towards playing football and kicking instead of playing soccer. Being a kicker opens up scholarship opportunities for me for college."
Soccer matches don't interfere with football games, but there is some balancing to do when it comes to practicing for both sports.
"I usually go to a full soccer practice and then I go to football practice the same day for 30 minutes and just kick," Ramirez said.
When his athletic schedule is finished, Ramirez, who owns a 3.0 grade-point average, finds time to work on his studies.
"Usually after the practices I do my homework and study for tests," Ramirez said.
DeLaPaz is handling placekicking and punting duties for the Minutemen, along with being a member of the soccer team.
He's 9-for-9 on PAT's, 3-for-5 on field goals with a long of 50 and he's averaged 27 yards on his five punts.
DeLaPaz has played on the soccer team for four years and has been a part of the football team since his sophomore year.
"As a freshman, I was offered the opportunity to kick for the JV football team and I rejected it," DeLaPaz said. "I was asked again as a sophomore to play for the football team and accepted the opportunity to be a kicker for the JV team.
"Since I've been little I've been told that I have a super powerful left leg. Our football coach (Craig Koehler) saw that and said I had the potential to kick for the football team. At first when coach recruited me to be a kicker I thought it was a joke. I had never kicked a football in my life. I thought something would go wrong if I tried doing it. As a sophomore for a month and a half I could kick only a 30-yard field. It stressed me out, so I worked and worked and hoped that one day I could be a lot better as a kicker."
A starting forward on the soccer team, DeLaPaz scored 19 goals as a sophomore, 12 as a junior and this year he has scored four goals.
"I couldn't really say that I prefer a sport," DeLaPaz said. "When I step on to the field for both sports I always try my best."
Talent and effort contributed in DeLaPaz's impressive 50-yard field goal that gave the Minutemen the lead in their 24-14 win over NorthWood last Friday.
"Going on to the field I did feel nervous and I just took a deep breath and said in my head that it was just another kick," DeLaPaz said. "I had made a kick from that distance in practice and I knew I could do it again.
"The school-record for a field goal is 52 yards. If I got a shot I could break the record and go at least 54."
DeLaPaz is similar to Ramirez when it comes to handling practices for soccer and football and how he balances his education with athletics.
"I usually go to soccer practice for about an hour and a half or two and then I go to football practice for 45 minutes or so and kick throughout that time," DeLaPaz said.
"I shower and eat after the practices and then do my studies. Coaches have told me that education comes first and sports is a privilege."
DeLaPaz, who owns a 3.0 grade-point average and would like to major in engineering in college, is leaning towards playing football in college.
"I'm looking more into playing football and getting a kicking scholarship," DeLaPaz said. "I'm seeing myself grow more and more on the football field and hopefully I'll get a scholarship kicking a football."
An injury is currently slowing down DeLaPaz's football career. He injured his hamstring August 31st in a soccer match against NorthWood and re-injured that hamstring in last Friday's football game against NorthWood.
"I played through the pain (in then NorthWood football game)," DeLaPaz said. "During my last kickoff that evening I felt a hard pull to my hamstring. I knew the hamstring had given out. Coach Koehler talked to me and he wants to shut me down this week (against Wawasee) so I can be ready for other games."
