Smith has big day, but Raiders lose two

NOBLESVILLE — Junior guard Sam Smith had quite a day, but the Northridge boys basketball team lost a pair of tough games at the Noblesville Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
In the opener, defending Class A state champion Fort Wayne Blackhawk beat the Raiders, 84-75, despite a career-high 31 points from Smith. Cam Knepp added 16 points and Alex Stauffer 12 for Northridge.
Blackhawk was led by a 37 point performance by Marcus Davidson, who hit 11 of his 14 shots from the field (6-of-8 from behind the arc) and all nine of his free throws. Zane Burke chipped in 19 and Caleb Furst had 15 points and 15 rebounds. The Braves hit 65% from the field in the contest.
In the third place game against the host Millers, Smith had 26 points, hitting 8-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Stauffer, who battled foul trouble, added nine points for the Raiders, while Carter Stoltzfus had 8 points and five assists. Jordan Gadis led Noblesville with 19 points.
Blackhawk defeated Columbus East 62-59 to win the tournament title.
NOBLESVILLE 67, NORTHRIDGE 59
Third Place
NORTHRIDGE: Sam Smith 26, Alex Stauffer 9, Carter Stoltzfus 8, Cam Knepp 7, Clay Stoltzfus 6, Trevor Brown 3, Blake Jacobs 0, Drew Gayler 0. Totals: 18 12-14 59.
NOBLESVILLE: Jordan Gadis 19, EJ Smith 12, Brendan Fisher 8, Preston Roberts 6, Alex Hunt 6, Evan Wilson 5, Noah Harris 3, Trenton Ree 3, Unknown Player 5. Totals: 24 10-17 67.
Northridge`6`19`18`16`—`59
Noblesville`19`11`11`26`—67
3-point goals: Northridge (11) – Smith 6, Cl. Stoltzfus 2, Ca. Stoltzfus, Knepp, Brown; Noblesville (9) – Gadis 2, Smith 2, Fisher 2, Reed, Wilson, Team. Total fouls: Northridge 20, Noblesville 18. Fouled out: Knepp. Rebounds: Northridge (19) – Jacobs 5; Noblesville (32) – Roberts 8. Turnovers: Northridge 5, Noblesville 7. Records: Noblesville 5-6, Northridge 5-4.
FW BLACKHAWK 84, NORTHRIDGE 75
BLACKHAWK: Marcus Davidson 37, Zane Burke 19, Caleb Furst 15, Andrew McIntosh 6, Jake Boyer 5, Callan Wood 2, Luke LaGrange 0. Totals: 29 17-19 84
NORTHRIDGE: Sam Smith 31, Cam Knepp 16, Alex Stauffer 12, Carter Stoltzfus 10, Trevor Brown 4, Drew Gayler 2, Clay Stoltzfus 0, Blake Jacobs 0. Totals: 27 11-13 75.
Blackhawk`20`18`27`19`—`84
Northridge`22`11`16`26`—`75
3-point goals: Blackhawk (9) – Davidson 6, Burke 2, Boyer; Northridge (10) – Smith 5, Knepp 3, Stauffer 2. Total fouls: Blackhawk 13, Northridge 15. Fouled out: Cl. Stoltzfus. Turnovers: Blackhawk 14, Northridge 6. Rebounds: Blackhawk (25) – Furst 15; Northridge (11) – Stauffer 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.