Conference co-champion Concord had six players selected to the All-Northern Lakes Conference football team.
Minutemen making the first-team are Spencer Arnold, Ethan Cain, Roemello Moon, Amarion Moore, Carter Neveraski and Drew Smeltzer.
Making the squad from Elkhart Memorial are Graham Elli, Tyren Mason, Breydan Weston and Derrick Woods.
Representing NorthWood are Garrett Anglemeyer, Jake Lone, Ben Mestach, Jaden Miller and Nate Newcomer.
Also on the team are Goshen's Bryant Grewe and Wesley VanHooser and Northridge's Austin Floria and Caid Lacey.
Earning the honor of Coach of the Year are Concord's Craig Koehler and Plymouth's John Barron. The Rockies and Minutemen shared the conference title in 2019.
FOOTBALL
NLC ALL-CONFERENCE
CONCORD: Spencer Arnold, sr. LB; Ethan Cain sr. QB; Roemello Moon sr RB-DB; Amarion Moore soph. WR/DB; Carter Neveraski sr. RB/DB, Drew Smeltzer sr. OL-DL
GOSHEN: Bryant Grewe sr. RB/S; Wesley VanHooser sr. WR/S.
ELKHART MEMORIAL: Graham Elli jr. LB; Tyren Mason jr. WR; Breydan Weston sr. ILB; Derrick Woods jr. RB.
NORTHRIDGE: Austin Floria sr. WR-DB; Caid Lacey sr. RB.
NORTHWOOD: Garrett Anglemeyer sr. OL-DL; Jake Lone sr. TE-DL; Ben Mestach sr. RB-LB; Jaden Miller sr. RB-DB; Nate Newcomer jr QB-DB.
PLYMOUTH: Joe Barron sr. QB; Nick Craft sr. LB; Andrew Himes sr. OL; Jacob Reichard jr. WR-DB; Seth Rundell sr. WR; Joe Styers sr. WR/LB.
WARSAW: Wyatt Amiss sr. QB; Brock Hueber sr. C; Juan Jaramillo jr RB; Harrison Mevis sr. K; Griffin Reed sr. G
WAWASEE: Ethan Garza sr. WR-DB; Nathan Larson soph. LB.
HONORABLE MENTION (local players)
CONCORD: Colton Barton, Anthony Ernest jr, Jen'Dariun Greer jr., Grayson Mast jr.
GOSHEN: Zach Swallow sr.
MEMORIAL: Tyler Lehner sr., sr. ol Drew Schulz sr.
NORTHRIDGE: Ibrahim Khaoucha jr.
NORTHWOOD: Jason Borkholder sr., Kyle Sellers jr.
NLC Coach of the Year: Craig Koehler (Concord) and John Barron (Plymouth)
Final standings: 1. Concord 6-1, Plymouth 6-1, 3. NorthWood 5-2, Warsaw 5-2, 5. Elkhart Memorial 3-4, 6. Northridge 2-5, 7. Wawasee 1-6, 8. Goshen 0-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.