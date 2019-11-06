NEW CARLISLE — Sydney Simon scored 18 points and Jadelyn Williams added 16 to lead Concord's girls basketball team past New Prairie, 68-42, in a non-conference matchup.
It was the season-opener for the Minutemen, who outscored the Cougars, 35-16, in the second half.
Savannah Boerema had 11 points and Devine Johnson contributed 10 for Concord, which made all seven of its 3-pointers in the second half.
The Minutemen also had a big edge at the free-throw line, as Concord finished 21-of-31 at the line, while New Prairie was only 11-of-22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CONCORD 68, NEW PRAIRIE 42
CONCORD: Devin Johnson 10, Bailei Mayo 8, Jadelyn Williams 16, Savannah Boerema 11, Brianna Williams 0, Sydney Simon 18, Lauren Smith 0, Aliyah Hershberger 0, Alyssa Pfeil 3, Kendal Swartout 2, Kendal Taylor 0. Totals: 20 21-31 68.
NEW PRAIRIE: Eva Dodds 13, Megan Pinter 1, Sage Mougin 0, Libby Lapczynski 5, Rachel Deutscher 0, Taylor Nelson 10, Maddie McSurley 3, Jordan Winters 10, Allison Pavlick 0. Totals: 14 11-22 42.
Scoring By Quarters
Concord`15`18`13`22`—`68
New Prairie`5`21`3`13`—`X
3-point goals: Concord (7) - Boerema 3, Bailei 2, Johnson, Simon; NP (3) - Dodds 2, Nelson. Total fouls: Concord 20, NP 22. Fouled out - none. Records: Concord 1-0, NP 0-1.
