Showdown at the 'Rockpile'

Concord football coach Craig Koehler knew the Plymouth Rockies were a force to be reckoned with in the Northern Lakes Conference this season.
Then on Saturday evening, when Koehler had a chance to see the Rockies live at Wawasee, he realized just what the Minutemen will be facing this Friday at Plymouth.
"Plymouth is really good ... they just don't have many weaknesses,'' Koehler said. "We knew they had a good football team, but when you see them in person, it's really impressive. I think this is the best team (Rockie coach) John Barron has had down there.''
Unbeaten Concord enters the game ranked No.3 in Class 5A, while the Rockies (5-1) are No. 8 in 4A. Both teams are 4-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference, with Friday's winner at Plymouth's 'Rockpile' taking a one-game lead in conference play.
"They are big on both the offensive and defensive fronts and the thing that really jumps out at you is how long they are in the defensive front seven,'' Koehler said of the Rockies. "The shorter guys on the line are all over 250 pounds, so that will be tough to contend with too.''
The Plymouth offense has been spectacular all season, as Barron's team is averaging right at 35 points-a-game. And this isn't your father's Rockie pound-and-ground offense, this is much more 'Air Barron.'
Literally.
Senior quarterback Joe Barron, son of the coach, is second in the state with 1,685 yards passing, while also throwing 18 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He's completed 118 of his 200 passes this season.
Part of the reason for Barron's success has been three three-headed receiving monster in seniors Seth Rundell and Garrett Schrameyer, along with junior Jake Reichard. Rundell, who mostly plays out of the slot, leads the team in receptions with 34, despite missing two games. The 6-foot-2 Reichard has 33 catches and six touchdowns, while the 6-3 Schrameyer averages over 17 yards per catch. Halfback Ivan Winkle has rushed for 379 yards and scored seven times this year.
"I'm not sure John has ever had this skilled of a team,'' Koehler said. The receivers are physical, don't drop the ball, run good routes and they throw the deep ball really well. Plus, the running back (Winkle) is really good too, which makes them balanced offensively.''
But while Plymouth is obviously good, you can't overlook the unbeaten Minutemen and an offense led by senior quarterback Ethan Cain.
The 6-foot-1 Cain has completed 108 of his 158 passes for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, all without throwing an interception.
Like Barron, Cain is surrounded by weapons in the Concord offense, led by versatile senior halfback Carter Neveraski, who leads the team in receptions (41), touchdowns (7) and is tied with Cain for rushing yards (217).
Concord also has solid running backs in senior Roemello Moon and Jamyris Rice, along with sophomore receivers Jack D'Arcy and Amarion Moore, who have combined for 47 catches and nine touchdowns this season.
"We really have a lot of similarities in our offense and theirs,'' Koehler said. "We both throw and catch the ball really well and we have gotten better at running the football when we need to – even though we're not totally there yet.
"But I know this for sure, we're going to have to run the football well on Friday night, because if John turns us into a one dimensional team, it could be a really long night ... they will really pressure you when they know you're throwing the football.''
Concord could have an advantage in special teams, with kicker Ariel DeLaPaz having made five field goals this season, including a 50-yarder against NorthWood. Rice and Neveraski also give the Minutemen strong return men.
By the way, looking for a key quarter for Concord? Take a look at the second, as the Minutemen have outscored their opponents 72-10 in the second 12 minutes of games this season.
The game is also the Channel 46 Game of the Week. It will be broadcast at 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday on Channel 46.
• MEMORIAL-NORTHWOOD: There will be another interesting game at Elkhart Memorial on Friday, as the NorthWood Panthers try to keep their NLC title hopes alive with a visit to face the Crimson Chargers.
Since back-to-back losses to Indianapolis Chatard and Concord – both top three teams in their respective classes – the Panthers have won three straight, and sit just one game behind Concord and Plymouth for the conference lead.
Included in the win streak was an impressive victory over Northridge last Saturday, 34-14.
Led by junior quarterback Nate Newcomer, the Panthers' offense is averaging over 43 points-a-game the last three weeks. Newcomer, Jaden Miller and Ben Mestach join Newcomer to give NorthWood one of the best running games in northern Indiana.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Chargers have been somewhat snakebit, losing close games to both Warsaw and Culver Academy in the past three weeks.
Junior halfback Derrick Woods has rushed for just over 500 yards this season and set a school record last weekend when he scored on a 98-yard touchdown run against Culver Academy. Seniors Ivan Soeun and Breydan Weston have also contributed out of the backfield, while quarterback Tyler Lehner has strong receiving threats in Tyren Mason and tight end Zack Rohm.
FRIDAY
Elkhart Central at SB Adams (C)
NorthWood at Elkhart Memorial (C)
Concord at Plymouth (C)
SB Riley at Jimtown (C)
Goshen at Northridge (C)
Fairfield at Garrett (C)
Penn at New Prairie (C), 7:30
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted.
